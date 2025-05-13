L2 Bio, FDA Approves Crohn's Disease Trial as a Phase 2b Utilizing Adipose-Derived Stem Cells

Hippocrates, First, do no harm: "We at L2 Bio thank the FDA for what we believe is a very aggressive approval in the fight against Crohn's Disease," states Vince Liguori, CEO of L2 Bio, LLC. Post this

The guiding principle of the Hippocratic Oath, "first, do no harm," is often overlooked in modern medicine. Utilizing autologous or a first-degree blood relative donor to grow stem cells drastically improves the safety profile of this procedure and affords L2 Bio the potential to grow enough stem cells to treat a patient for life from just about two tablespoons of fat. "L2 Bio firmly believes that if a drug has the potential to help the person with little or no contraindications, it should always be explored first. And that's the position we want L2 to take in the fight against Crohn's, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and many other autoimmune disorders: first, do no harm, and to be utilized as the first option because of what we believe L2-01 offers is the highest safety profile in medicine," said Vince Liguori, CEO of L2 Bio, LLC.

