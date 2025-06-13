L2 Bio Seeks Principal Investigators for FDA-Approved Phase 2B Clinical Trial of Adipose-Derived Stem Cell Treatment for Crohn's Disease

"Our dream is someday L2 will be the first choice in treatment for Crohn's," stated Vince Liguori, CEO of L2 Bio. Post this

L2 Bio is seeking Gastroenterologists (GI's) or other MDs and DOs with experience in treating patients with Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), or related gastrointestinal conditions. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to a pivotal clinical trial that has the potential to significantly impact on the lives of individuals suffering from Crohn's Disease. "It's ultimately the doctor's passion for helping people, and often children or young adults, is what we are looking for in a PI," said Thom Lobe, MD, FFARM, ABAARM, JD, Professor of Pediatric Surgery University of IL at Chicago.

"We are most excited about the high safety profile of the Adipose Stem Cells compared to almost every other form of Crohn's treatment. There is basically no chance of rejection or other side effects with the cells themselves. You always must be aware of the rare side effects reported, the unknown, or the wrong chemical combination, current viruses, and variables that could complicate any medical procedure. We will make sure every subject is thoroughly counselled and has signed and understands an informed consent specific to this trial. L2 has all the FDA's stringent testing standards in place. Plus, in most cases these stem cells are the donor's exact DNA, and HLA match, or when we must source from a relative there are also a lot of advantages that the "one-size fits all" standard drugs do not have compared to the L2 Bio product. Our dream is someday L2 will be the first choice in treatment for Crohn's," stated Vince Liguori, CEO of L2 Bio. "We are incredibly excited to move forward with our Phase 2B clinical trial for Crohn's Disease. I have had over 100 submissions, approvals and clearances for my clients with the FDA over the past 20 plus years. This Crohn's trial and the anticipated outcomes may be one of the most exciting trials I have been involved with," said Mukesh Kumar, PhD, Regulatory Advisor for L2 Bio. "Our FDA approval for this trial underscores the potential of our adipose-derived stem cell therapy, and we are now looking for dedicated Principal Investigators to join us in this critical research. Their expertise will be invaluable as we work to bring a new and effective treatment option to patients," added Vince Liguori, CEO L2 BIO.

Key qualifications for Principal Investigators include:

Medical Doctor (MD) or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree.

Demonstrated experience in the clinical management and treatment of patients with Crohn's Disease, IBD, or related conditions such as a GI Specialty but not limited to a GI Specialty.

Familiarity with clinical trial protocols and regulatory requirements is preferred

Interested physicians are invited to submit their most recent Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with a brief paragraph detailing their experience with Crohn's Disease, IBD, or related conditions at www.L2Bio.com. Applicants will also be asked to complete 5 short questions as part of the initial screening process.

For more information and to express interest contact [email protected] or

Apply Now as a Principal Investigator at www.L2Bio.com

About L2 Bio: L2 Bio is a leader in adipose-derived stem cell banking, dedicated to advancing regenerative medicine through innovative research and development. With a commitment to scientific excellence and patient well-being, L2 Bio is at the forefront of developing novel cell therapies for a range of challenging medical conditions.

Media, Physician, or Investor Contact: [email protected] +1-702-723-0235 www.L2Bio.com

Media Contact

Gabe Solis, L2 Bio, LLC, 1 702 723 0235, [email protected], WWW.L2Bio.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE L2 Bio, LLC