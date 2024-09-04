L2L Acquires SwipeGuide: The Future of the Connected Workforce Is Here

L2L is shaping the future of the frontline. The industrial software company acquired SwipeGuide to create an end-to-end connected workforce solution to drive manufacturing performance at scale.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L2L, the global leader in connected workforce solutions, announced the acquisition of SwipeGuide, a European trailblazer in mobile-first frontline training and visual job aids for the manufacturing workforce. SwipeGuide enhances L2L's training and skills management capabilities, offering an intuitive solution for capturing and distributing critical operational knowledge on the factory floor in a collaborative way.

With the addition of SwipeGuide to its product portfolio, L2L is better positioned to support its customers' frontline training and upskilling efforts — a need underscored by the ongoing shortage of skilled manufacturing employees. SwipeGuide customers, on average, have realized a 50% reduction in training time, directly impacting their bottom line.

The acquisition is driven by a shared vision: to simplify operations and empower the frontline workforce by creating one simple shop floor app to guide teams through their day-to-day activities across lines, shifts, and sites to improve performance.

"SwipeGuide adds tremendous value to the L2L Platform," said L2L CEO John Davagian. "Now, our customers can reap the benefits not only of actionable manufacturing data at their fingertips but also a powerful frontline training solution that helps every worker perform like a seasoned pro. This combination is a huge step forward for connected workforce technology."

SwipeGuide's founder and CEO, Willemijn Schneyder, added, "I'm proud that SwipeGuide is renowned for developing simple and collaborative applications that help frontline teams excel. By uniting L2L and SwipeGuide, we're creating a single, powerful platform that enables every frontline employee to drive better business decisions, perform at their best, and remove the stigma from skilled trades. Simply put, with the new platform, customers can easily digitize and orchestrate who needs to do what, where, when, why, and how."

This addition to the L2L platform will help global manufacturers make greater strides in operational availability, manufacturing performance, product quality, and workforce enablement:

Bridging skills gaps: L2L now helps leaders identify, develop, and certify the right person for the job — from maintenance and repairs to quality inspections. By closing skills gaps, businesses can ensure their teams are equipped to meet the evolving demands of manufacturing operations and prevent disruptions.

Optimizing workforce efficiency: With SwipeGuide's visual, mobile-first work instructions and checklists, frontlines have the resources they need to win the day. L2L's "Dispatch" functionality enhances task visibility and streamlines workflows to drive higher-quality products, compliance, and operational availability.

Enabling data-driven decision-making: All of the data generated in L2L powers manufacturing intelligence. Through artificial intelligence, business intelligence, and automation intelligence, L2L identifies disruptions, delivers insights, and automates action. This helps frontline teams work more efficiently and improve productivity.

Together, L2L and SwipeGuide will continue to deliver on their commitment to supporting frontline teams with effective, scalable, and user-centric connected workforce tools to profitably meet the ever-growing demands globally.

"Having our employees engaged and with tools that can help them every day is key. The better prepared they are, the better our product quality, and the right quantity, and it's shipped on time." – Information Systems Manager at Autoliv

Learn more about the L2L and SwipeGuide acquisition here or meet us at IMTS at booth #135917.

ABOUT L2L

Founded in 2010, L2L is the original connected workforce platform, enabling workers to collaboratively improve productivity across the full breadth of manufacturing operations. A different kind of solution for the real-world needs of manufacturers, L2L visualizes the most important shop floor data in real time so workers can identify, prioritize, and solve problems faster, making their companies more efficient, resilient, and profitable. Cloud-based and deployed within 60 days, L2L creates unmatched speed to value for more than 225,000 users in 27 countries across the world. For more information, visit l2l.com.

ABOUT SWIPEGUIDE

SwipeGuide is a global frontrunner in frontline training solutions, dedicated to simplifying complex processes through an intuitive mobile app. With a strong presence in the European market, SwipeGuide is committed to enhancing the skills and efficiency of the frontline workforce worldwide. Deployed across 93 countries, SwipeGuide simplifies frontline training for more than 300,000 factory employees. For more information, visit swipeguide.com.

Media Contact

