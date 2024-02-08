L2L Announces New Executive Hires and 2024 Connected Workforce Summit

Kyle Petty to Keynote the Annual User Conference in May

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L2L, the global leader in connected workforce solutions, today announced two new executive hires. Ryan Burke joined L2L in January as the company's inaugural Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing more than twenty-five years of experience scaling B2B SaaS companies, including InVision and Compete, among others. In November, L2L appointed Rich Caplow as VP of Product to accelerate product innovation. Rich joined the company from PostProcess Technologies and previously held transformational product leadership roles with ThingWorx at PTC and Maximo at IBM.

"We are very excited to have Ryan and Rich join our leadership team," says John Davagian, CEO of L2L. "They each bring an amazing body of knowledge to the company and will be instrumental to our growth plans. Ryan is a world-class CRO that knows how to scale a go-to-market team to meet sharply growing demand. Rich is a dynamic product leader with a clear vision of how industrial transformation can be accelerated through L2L's Connected Workforce Platform."

L2L also announced that it will once again produce the Connected Workforce Summit from May 14–15, 2024, in Salt Lake City, UT. The Connected Workforce Summit is the premier L2L customer event that attracts hundreds of industrial leaders to discuss digital transformation while using connected workforce technology to increase productivity and counteract the growing labor shortage.

"This year's summit will be an incredible opportunity for our expanding customer community to learn from each other," says Malcolm Faulds, VP of Marketing at L2L. "Kyle Petty, longtime NASCAR driver and commentator, will set the tone as our inspirational keynote speaker. We'll have a full line-up of customers demonstrating how they use L2L to streamline operations and increase productivity. And we'll be showcasing an exciting pipeline of new products and features designed to empower workers to manufacture better together."

The summit takes place amid strong growth for the L2L manufacturing community. L2L customers achieved more than 20% lift in productivity by creating more than 45 million Dispatches in 2023, representing a 50% increase year over year. Notable new companies to join the community include GE, Spartech, ESAB, US Engine Valve, and Denison Pharmaceuticals. To learn more about the Connected Workforce Summit and get tickets, click here.

About L2L

Founded in 2010, L2L is the original connected workforce platform enabling workers to collaboratively improve productivity across the full breadth of manufacturing operations. A different kind of solution for the real-world needs of discrete manufacturers, L2L visualizes the most important shop floor data in real-time so workers can identify, prioritize and solve problems faster, making their companies more efficient, resilient and profitable. Cloud-based and deployed within 60 days, L2L creates unmatched speed to value for more than 225,000 users in 27 countries across the world. For more information, visit http://www.l2l.com.

Media Contact

