L2L Introduces Business Intelligence Capabilities in Latest Phase of Product Momentum

New platform improvements grant users a holistic view of manufacturing data

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today L2L, the global leader in connected workforce solutions, introduced the latest layer to its intelligence framework: L2L Business Intelligence (BI). This new BI capability helps manufacturers better harness the power of their L2L data, align it with siloed data from their existing systems, and gain the context they need to identify production issues and improve performance.

L2L leads the Connected Workforce software category, uniquely integrating three critical information technologies—artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and rules-based process automation—into a unified framework for intelligent manufacturing automation. This combination forms an intelligence layer within the L2L platform, empowering plant workers with immediate access to guidance, recommendations, and information. As a result, users receive the most relevant solutions directly at the point of use.

A key component of the intelligence layer at the heart of the L2L platform, L2L's BI capabilities make it easy to access and import L2L data into users' own BI systems. This provides teams with the context they need to identify root-cause issues, benchmark performance, and drive better results. L2L BI empowers users to improve their performance with:

Root Cause Problem-Solving: Accurately identify the root causes of disruptions or performance issues. Pareto charts and other BI visualization tools drive faster assessment and the ability to make data-based decisions to improve resource allocation and optimize performance.

Performance Benchmarking: Drive comparative analysis, set benchmarks, and standardize performance. Focus on key metrics to easily track the critical elements of performance needed to improve business.

Continuous Improvement: Identify underlying issues and create custom dashboards. Monitor and test hypotheses to drive a cycle of iteration and ongoing improvement.

Availability & Performance: Examine historical breakdown patterns and ongoing performance information such as machine vibration, temperature, and cycles completed. Gain a better understanding of machine performance and optimize PM scheduling to minimize disruptions.

L2L offers flexible options that align with a customer's IT strategy and available resources. Customers can access L2L operating data to include in their data lake and build into their existing corporate BI strategy, using their preferred BI solutions. Alternatively, companies can rely on a BI solution hosted by L2L that provides quick and easy access to the data with the same degree of visibility and analysis.

"No other Connected Workforce vendor has the breadth of operational data that we do, nor do they make this data fully available for use in other BI solutions where users can merge it with other systems data for advanced analysis," said Rich Caplow, VP of Product at L2L. "Business Intelligence capabilities have long been top of mind with our customers. A common request from existing users, our latest BI features create the potential for us to add even more strategic value to all of our customers' manufacturing planning processes."

L2L's BI capabilities are the latest in a slew of product innovations and platform improvements released this quarter. The company held a Connected Workforce Summit in May, where new innovations like L2L FlowEngine were showcased for the first time. FlowEngine enables manufacturers to automate decision-making processes, optimize workflows, and apply business rules, significantly improving productivity while reducing operational costs. Earlier this month, L2L released L2L Assist, an AI functionality that guides frontline manufacturing workers to complete tasks more efficiently and effectively.

For more on the latest innovations from L2L, visit http://www.l2l.com.

About L2L

Founded in 2010, L2L is the original connected workforce platform, enabling workers to collaboratively improve productivity across the full breadth of manufacturing operations. A different kind of solution for the real-world needs of manufacturers, L2L visualizes the most important shop floor data in real time so workers can identify, prioritize, and solve problems faster, making their companies more efficient, resilient, and profitable. Cloud-based and deployed within 60 days, L2L creates unmatched speed to value for more than 225,000 users in 27 countries across the world. For more information, visit http://www.l2l.com.

