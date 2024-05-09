L2L Set to Announce Groundbreaking New Product Capabilities at Connected Workforce Summit

Leading manufacturers to gather for early access and unique collaboration on industrial transformation

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L2L, the global leader in connected workforce solutions, is launching its latest product innovations at the upcoming Connected Workforce Summit. This event, being held on May 14-15 in Salt Lake City, Utah, will showcase new capabilities that help manufacturers succeed by empowering frontline workers to do their jobs better, more safely, and with less frustration.

L2L's latest cutting-edge innovations will transform the connected workforce software landscape by enabling manufacturers to harness the full breadth of enterprise data to find immediate opportunities for operational improvement and worker empowerment.

L2L will accomplish this with a framework of 3 intelligence technologies that will power L2L platform features in 2024 and beyond:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) : First introduced in 2022, L2L's AI capabilities have been dramatically expanded to guide workers through more of their work tasks. Branded as L2L Assist, AI now enables users to ask questions and receive recommendations via an intuitive chat-like interface. It also provides suggested actions and recommendations within L2L's digital work instruction interface and facilitates image and document management.

: First introduced in 2022, L2L's AI capabilities have been dramatically expanded to guide workers through more of their work tasks. Branded as L2L Assist, AI now enables users to ask questions and receive recommendations via an intuitive chat-like interface. It also provides suggested actions and recommendations within L2L's digital work instruction interface and facilitates image and document management. Business Intelligence (BI) : BI capabilities enable users to export L2L data into their preferred BI solutions, such as Tableau or Power BI, for deeper analysis. These capabilities offer insights into manufacturing operations, allowing users to take targeted actions to improve performance. Manufacturers can now easily merge L2L operational data with data from broader enterprise systems.

: BI capabilities enable users to export L2L data into their preferred BI solutions, such as Tableau or Power BI, for deeper analysis. These capabilities offer insights into manufacturing operations, allowing users to take targeted actions to improve performance. Manufacturers can now easily merge L2L operational data with data from broader enterprise systems. Automation Intelligence: The L2L Automation Engine is the low-code solution that lets manufacturers access information trapped in legacy software systems to drive better business outcomes. With intelligent algorithms, manufacturers can automatically monitor critical processes, set parameters, and trigger condition-based workflows that ensure the right actions are taken promptly.

"These new features pave the way for manufacturers to accelerate digital transformation," said Rich Caplow, VP of Product at L2L. "These intelligence technologies empower manufacturers to gain insights from their data more quickly, allowing them to automate shop floor operations and boost productivity. Additionally, our enhanced work instructions and user interface are designed to help frontline workers operate more efficiently. With so many manufacturers struggling to fill positions, we know they need to do more work with the teams they already have and accelerate new employee onboarding."

This year's Summit attendees include top manufacturers like Westinghouse, Owens Corning, JELD-WEN, Northrop Grumman, and more. Presentations and case studies from industry leaders such as Sonoco, Motrex, Dart Container, Worthington, and Hitachi Astemo will provide valuable insights into best practices and success stories.

"We're tremendously excited about the product innovations we'll be introducing at this year's summit," said John Davagian, CEO at L2L. "In collaboration with our customers, we've developed market-leading capabilities that will help manufacturers digitally transform more quickly and effectively. These products will make manufacturers more efficient and successful by empowering their workers to make smarter decisions and take the right actions faster."

Founded in 2010, L2L is the original connected workforce platform enabling workers to collaboratively improve productivity across the full breadth of manufacturing operations. A different kind of solution for the real-world needs of manufacturers, L2L visualizes the most important shop floor data in real-time so workers can identify, prioritize, and solve problems faster, making their companies more efficient, resilient, and profitable. Cloud-based and deployed within 60 days, L2L creates unmatched speed to value for more than 225,000 users in 27 countries across the world. For more information, visit http://www.l2l.com.

