L2TMedia Announces Product Transformation: 'Engage' is Now 'AudienceID'

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leader in automotive digital marketing for more than 15 years, L2TMedia is proud to announce a major update to its remarketing solution, Engage. The technology has been re-branded AudienceID to better showcase its advanced audience capabilities in identifying and connecting with anonymous website visitors.

AudienceID leverages audience creation to hyper-target customers using on and off-site offers. It is a distinctive complementary technology to our existing AudiencePro platform. AudiencePro is an all-encompassing solution which uses dealers' data to generate higher-quality leads and increase in-store visits, as demonstrated in our recent case study.

The combined power of AudiencePro with AudienceID includes: 1:1 onsite messaging to corresponding website content and reaches active customers during their shopping journey. These components are critical for dealerships, as they significantly improve their ability to engage and convert potential customers to TrueLeads.

"We are thrilled to introduce AudienceID and its expanded features," said Jeff Kaufman, VP, Product and Strategy at L2TMedia. "This transformation represents a leap forward in how dealerships can connect with their audiences, drive engagement, and optimize their digital marketing efforts."

AudienceID + AudiencePro includes the following enhancements:

Dynamic Email Templates:

Emails contain a personalized, dynamic subject line identifying the user based off audience insights.

The email's call-to-action drives the consumer back to the dealership website to complete a form which drops into the CRM, unifying that consumer within a single profile in the AudiencePro platform.

Enhanced Onsite Offers:

Improved page targeting, offer claims via phone or email, and a more seamless user experience.

Audiences are created by custom rules developed by AudiencePro based on the pages a consumer visits on the website.

New Reporting Dashboard Features:

Top 5 audiences and top 5 new model audiences with the ability to customize based on date range

Live visitors, total website visitors, and verified visitors

Verified visitor locations map

Updated email & SMS performance

Updated top 5 offers claimed

Experience the power of AudiencePro + AudienceID today and upgrade your dealership's digital marketing strategy. For more information, visit http://www.l2tmedia.com or contact [email protected].

About L2TMedia:

Established in 2007, L2TMedia brings more than 15 years of automotive digital experience to retailers. L2T has a robust suite of digital products and has become one of the premier providers of digital marketing solutions in the automotive industry. Partnering with thousands of dealers, the largest groups in the country, 8 OEM-certified programs to help dealers build awareness, engage customers and generate leads.

