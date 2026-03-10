LA Artist David Palmer Brings "Inner Cinema" to Paris; Features Spacewalking Labradoodle

Opening March 14 at Galerie Ariel Jakob / Jakobson Gallery, the exhibition marks the artist's debut in Europe, blending Pop Art and classical sensibilities, with tributes to Claude Monet and David Bowie.
PARIS and LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jakobson Gallery (formerly Galerie Ariel Jakob) is proud to present Inner Cinema, opening March 14 in the historic Marais district of Paris. The show runs from March 14 to April 10, with a reception for the artist on Saturday, March 14 from 3-6:30pm.
Inner Cinema includes paintings of stranded astronauts, iridescent California palm trees, and works from Palmer's ongoing series Show Me the Monet, his creative conversation with the French Impressionist. Several works in the show feature the artist's chocolate labradoodle, Wilson. In Spacewalk the dog floats in space with an astronaut, at the end of a multi-colored leash. In others, he appears as a unicorn with a horn protruding from his forehead.
Several years ago the artist heard about three crew members of the International Space Station, who were returning to earth in the midst of a pandemic. He put David Bowie's song Space Oddity on repeat in the studio and started painting astronauts.
"They were going from one kind of isolation to another. I wondered if they'd keep wearing their space suits after they got home."
A few paintings into the series, Wilson showed up, walking on the moon with an Apollo astronaut. In his second starring role, he peed on a giant balloon dog sculpture.
Inspired by dreams, nature, childhood memories and contemporary culture, Palmer's paintings combine the vocabulary of Pop Art with a classical sensibility. Their surfaces reveal patches of underlying color, reminiscent of aging frescos and peeling billboards.
About David Palmer:
Palmer's work has appeared in gallery and museum exhibitions throughout the U.S., and is represented in numerous public and private collections worldwide. He has an MFA degree in Art from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and is the recipient of a MacDowell Colony Fellowship and a residency at 18th Street Arts Center in Santa Monica, CA.
For additional information visit davidpalmerstudio.com
About Galerie Ariel Jakob / Jakobson Gallery:
Paris-based Galerie Ariel Jakob, located at the heart of the Marais district, has been championing contemporary art for thirty nearly years. As they continue to expand their mission, their name is changing to Jakobson Gallery.
For additional information visit arieljakob.com
Exhibition location:
Galerie Ariel Jakob / Jakobson Gallery
28 Place des Vosges, 75003 Paris, France
dates: March 14 through April 10, 2026
