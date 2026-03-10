LA Artist David Palmer Brings "Inner Cinema" to Paris; Features Spacewalking Labradoodle

In Spacewalk the dog floats in space with an astronaut, at the end of a multi-colored leash. In others, he appears as a unicorn with a horn protruding from his forehead. Post this

Several years ago the artist heard about three crew members of the International Space Station, who were returning to earth in the midst of a pandemic. He put David Bowie's song Space Oddity on repeat in the studio and started painting astronauts.

"They were going from one kind of isolation to another. I wondered if they'd keep wearing their space suits after they got home."

A few paintings into the series, Wilson showed up, walking on the moon with an Apollo astronaut. In his second starring role, he peed on a giant balloon dog sculpture.

Inspired by dreams, nature, childhood memories and contemporary culture, Palmer's paintings combine the vocabulary of Pop Art with a classical sensibility. Their surfaces reveal patches of underlying color, reminiscent of aging frescos and peeling billboards.

Palmer's work has appeared in gallery and museum exhibitions throughout the U.S., and is represented in numerous public and private collections worldwide. He has an MFA degree in Art from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and is the recipient of a MacDowell Colony Fellowship and a residency at 18th Street Arts Center in Santa Monica, CA.

Paris-based Galerie Ariel Jakob, located at the heart of the Marais district, has been championing contemporary art for thirty nearly years. As they continue to expand their mission, their name is changing to Jakobson Gallery.

28 Place des Vosges, 75003 Paris, France

dates: March 14 through April 10, 2026

