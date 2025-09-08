La Bahia Hotel & Spa Debuts in Santa Cruz, California as Destination's First Luxury Property

"We are thrilled to officially open our doors at La Bahia Hotel & Spa," said Markus Krebs, General Manager. "Santa Cruz is a singular place with a truly special community. We look forward to welcoming guests to the hotel and creating memorable, engaging and elevated experiences." Post this

The hotel's guiding ethos, More to Sea, is both a nod to its physical seaside location, but also channeling a transformative state of being – one of curiosity, freedom and perpetual desire for discovery. Santa Cruz has long been synonymous with surf culture and praised by those-in-the-know as one of California's most authentic beach towns. It has welcomed travelers from near and far for decades to experience the beloved Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, the internationally recognized and protected marine sanctuary that is Monterey Bay, the towering redwoods that border the coastal community and diverse array of outdoor recreation and epicurean delights. At La Bahia, the More to Sea mentality guides every guest experience.

"We are thrilled to officially open our doors at La Bahia Hotel & Spa," said Markus Krebs, General Manager. "Santa Cruz is a singular place with a truly special community. We look forward to welcoming guests to the hotel and creating memorable, engaging and elevated experiences."

Designed by ForrestPerkins, La Bahia Hotel & Spa's style evokes a seaside Mediterranean escape – mimicking the warm welcome of entering a dear friend's palatial estate. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a grand porte cochère and energetic lobby displaying a collection of worldly artifacts along with Pearl, a chic London-inspired champagne bar. A nod to the famed Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk for which the hotel neighbors and a playful touch, families with children will receive a complimentary stuffed animal inspired by local marine life from a toy chest upon check-in. Guestrooms, which include 29 signature suites, will feature Nespresso Coffee Machines, Frette bathrobes and a serene design derived from ocean elements and Spanish patterns. Each bedroom features a headboard that serves as one of its most meaningful design elements. Drawing inspiration from the hotel's muse, Aunt Elva—a character at the heart of La Bahia's story—the hand-painted canvases blend influences from Santa Cruz and far-flung travels. The result is a work of art that feels both whimsical and grounded, transporting guests into a space where imagination and place find harmony. Marble clad bathrooms include dual vanities, an oversized walk-in shower, and Le Labo bath products. Many bathrooms also feature a generous soaking tub. An honor bar is stocked full of local favorites to fuel for whatever the day might bring.

The exterior facade provides a stunning Spanish-Mediterranean contrast as the gleaming white structure juxtaposes sunny, blue skies. One of the hotel's most notable exterior features is its historic bell tower, which has stood as an iconic symbol of Santa Cruz's beachfront for nearly a century. Now lovingly restored, it has been seamlessly integrated into the design of this new hotel, reflecting the unique sense of place in the heart of Santa Cruz. If guests listen closely, they might hear the bell ringing from time to time, whether it is to honor weddings celebrated at the hotel, or to commemorate a special milestone.

Helmed by Executive Chef Fernando Reyes, the culinary program at La Bahia is inspired by Santa Cruz's rich agricultural scene and elevated dining techniques. High Tide has arrived as the signature restaurant, a Pacific Rim-inspired concept with specialties including Umami Forest Risotto & Miso Glazed Butterfish. Low Tide Bar & Grill welcomes guests with a community-driven and lively atmosphere, offering craft cocktails, live music and an inviting patio for happy hours and morning coffees. Pearl, the elegant champagne bar, greets guests upon arrival with celebratory bubbles, creative libations and an impressive list of wines, champagnes and spirits. Perched on the edge of the oceanfront pool sanctuary, Plunge awaits as the lively poolside lounge with light bites and whimsical drinks.

The Spa at La Bahia is the preeminent wellness offering in Santa Cruz, drawing inspiration from the region's historic saltwater bath houses. The Spa includes four indoor and four outdoor treatment rooms, along with the signature oceanview sauna that overlooks Monterey Bay, two steam rooms and a rooftop zen deck that gives way to unobstructed ocean views. Every treatment and curated product utilized are derived from the lush marine sanctuary and colorful sea life that call Monterey Bay home. Two standout treatments are La Paz de La Bahia – a treatment beginning with a sublingual dose of Restore CBD tincture followed by a massage infused with arnica, ginger and organic hemp-derived CBD – and Tides of Tranquility – a ritual-style service that begins with dry brushing to awaken the body followed by a sound bowl ceremony and full-body massage with seaweed wraps.

The hotel offers more than 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, accommodating meetings, retreats and celebrations of all sizes. The unrivaled Seaside Roof Deck is a 5,200-square-foot space with stunning ocean views out to Monterey Bay and east to the redwood mountains. There is no venue in Santa Cruz that matches its size and beauty – providing an unparalleled canvas for extraordinary events. Inside, the romantic Bahia Ballroom is complete with curved archways and residential-style niches that pay tribute to the original Spanish Mediterranean aesthetic. Its walls and ceilings are all custom millwork, reflecting the incredible precision and craftsmanship that has gone into the hotel's vision.

Experiences reign supreme at this destination-first hotel. Beach butler service brings comfort and ease right to the sand, while Business & Pleasure pool cabanas offer a private, plush respite. Complimentary Linus and Bluejay e-bikes allow guests to go explore, or if you prefer to go by foot, a collaboration with RunGo has mapped out four diverse routes to walk, hike, ride or meander. To make every exploration seamless, the hotel is pleased to announce a partnership with Lincoln. A brand-new Lincoln Navigator and hybrid Lincoln Nautilus will sit on-property and give guests inside access to the luxury vehicles, delivering a "test-drive" experience to accompany their adventures. Lincoln's new "Rejuvenation Mode" enhances both vehicles by combining sensory experiences like massage, climate control, visual and auditory amenities. Guided meditations with Calm, ambient lighting and scent infusions create a "spa-like environment" within each car – perfect for promoting a relaxing drive along the idyllic coastline. California-based and female-founded Dune Suncare will be available as complimentary skincare and sun protection at the pool complex. An over-the-top package with Almond Surfboards empowers guests to learn how to surf with Santa Cruz local and pro surfer, Richie Schmidt, before designing their custom Almond Surfboard as a treasured keepsake.

Locally, La Bahia has partnered with specialty coffee company Cat & Cloud to lead a private tour of their facility and behind-the-scenes look at how the coffee is produced, with an exclusive tasting and take-home gift. For a sweet treat, the local and beloved Penny Ice Cream will be the hotel's creamery partner of choice. At the signature restaurant, High Tide, guests will be able to order an original cocktail created in collaboration with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. A portion of the proceeds for every cocktail ordered will go directly to the sanctuary's mission of protecting wildlife and promoting biodiversity. Private brewery and vineyard tours, museum visits, sailing excursions, whale watching, kayaking, stand up paddleboarding and more will all be tailored, bookable experiences coordinated through the concierge team.

What has been a cherished landmark of Santa Cruz for nearly 100 years is now ready to welcome the world to its estate. For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://labahiahotel.com/ and @labahiahotelandspa.

About La Bahia Hotel & Spa

La Bahia Hotel & Spa, located in Santa Cruz, California, is a celebration of one of California's most idyllic, storied coastal towns. Blending a bygone era of relaxed surf culture and eclectic design with a contemporary, hostess-approach to hospitality, it is the most luxury hotel in the destination. Positioned where the tip of Monterey Bay meets the sparkling Pacific, La Bahia sits as a focal point of the coveted Main Beach, along with its historic bell tower which has been lovingly restored. The 155-room property offers spacious accommodations, four distinct culinary concepts, a rooftop spa, indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, a catalog of curated experiences and world class partnerships, redefining the destination and the quintessential coastal getaway.

For more information: labahiahotel.com

Follow La Bahia Hotel & Spa on Facebook and Instagram @labahiahotelandspa

About Ensemble

Over the past 30 years, Ensemble has successfully invested and developed more than $2 billion in real estate across the United States and has $2 billion in the pipeline, offering state-of-the-art property solutions in the hospitality, multi-family lifestyle mixed-use, life science and commercial sectors. A widely respected leader in its industry, Ensemble strives for extraordinary design and thoughtful execution in its mission to deliver impactful developments that transform and inspire the communities they serve. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Ensemble has offices in Philadelphia and Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.ensemble.net.

Media Contact

Courtney Perkins, Murphy O'Brien, 1 2146761362, [email protected]

SOURCE La Bahia Hotel & Spa