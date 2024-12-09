La Bahia Hotel & Spa Set To Debut In Summer 2025 In Santa Cruz, California

Today, La Bahia Hotel & Spa will debut as the newest resort in Santa Cruz, set to open its doors in Summer 2025. The hotel, poised to redefine luxury hospitality in the destination, is officially accepting reservations for stays beginning in late Summer 2025. Post this

"I am delighted to welcome travelers to La Bahia Hotel & Spa and awaken their sense of curiosity" said General Manager, Markus Krebs. "The unique spirit of the destination is truly captivating. This new hotel will provide a place to enjoy the rich culture and beauty of the quintessential California coastal town in a splendid setting."

Designed by ForrestPerkins, La Bahia Hotel & Spa's design evokes a seaside Mediterranean escape – mimicking the warm welcome of entering a dear friend's palatial estate, with the modern amenities and commitment to service that are expected of a luxury hotel stay. One of the hotel's most notable features is its historic bell tower, which has stood as an iconic symbol of Santa Cruz's beachfront for nearly a century. Now lovingly restored, it has been seamlessly integrated into the design of this new hotel, reflecting the unique sense of place in the heart of Santa Cruz.

The arrival experience awakens a sense of exploration, as guests will be with a collection of worldly and local artifacts along with a plush champagne lounge. 155 expansive guestrooms, including 16 suites, give way to unobstructed ocean views, with a serene design derived from ocean elements and Spanish patterns. Plush Frette robes, custom hotel slippers, luxury bath and body products, dual vanities and Nespresso Vertuo Machines make each accommodation truly feel like home.

Four distinct culinary concepts invite both travelers and the local community – a celebration of Santa Cruz's rich agricultural scene meeting the skill of award-winning culinary talent. High Tide will take center stage as La Bahia's signature destination restaurant, a Pacific Rim-inspired concept. Using its location perched on the Pacific Ocean as its primary inspiration, High Tide will unveil a singular culinary experience marrying artistry and craftsmanship with local ingredients to tell the story of cultural cuisine across the Pacific. Low Tide Bar & Grill welcomes guests with a vibrant and convivial atmosphere, offering craft cocktails, live music and contemporary flavors, while Pearl, the elegant London-inspired champagne bar, will provide an elevated imbibing experience with personalized libations, creative mixologists and a robust catalog of wines, champagnes and spirits. Gracing the edge of the oceanfront pool sanctuary, guests will find Plunge, an urban oasis serving up classic cocktails and poolside bites.

The Spa at La Bahia will redefine the wellness offering in Santa Cruz. The Moorish concept is set to include four indoor and four outdoor treatment rooms, a sauna that overlooks Monterey Bay, two steam rooms and a rooftop zen deck that provides clear sightlines out over the horizon. The Spa derives its inspiration from the rich sea life that calls Santa Cruz home, specifically channeling the protected Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. This practice instills a sense of harmony and locality, whether it's through product ingredients, treatments or simply gazing upon the sealine as marine life joyfully swims atop the waves. Skincare, body treatments and energy work will all find their home on the menu.

Destined to be a beloved beacon for seaside gatherings, the hotel offers more than 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space to accommodate meetings, retreats and celebrations of all sizes. A signature venue, the Bahia Ballroom, is a 4,000-square-foot space adorned with artful archways and residential-style niches of the Spanish Mediterranean aesthetic. However, five stories up sits the true crown jewel, the Seaside Roof Deck. The 5,200-square-foot space displays stunning views of the Pacific out to Monterey Bay and east to the redwood mountains, offering a remarkable canvas for activations. Designed for extraordinary celebrations, there is no venue in Santa Cruz quite like it.

On La Bahia's sparkling beach, guests will find colorful Business & Pleasure Co. recliners and umbrellas dotting the sand with dedicated beach butler service, or, hop on a cruiser for a bike ride down the iconic Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. At the Natural Bridges of Monarch Trail, vivid Monarch butterflies flutter overhead, while towering redwoods stand tall at Henry Cowell State Park. Worldclass wineries and breweries showcase vintner and brewer practices that span generations, while other notable nearby attractions include the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, Santa Cruz Wharf and Walton Lighthouse. Far more than a luxury seaside hotel, La Bahia encourages profound exploration, pure connection and genuine community.

La Bahia Hotel & Spa's ethos is founded in an enduring desire for perpetual discovery. A guiding principle for the hotel, More to Sea, informs every decision that has developed the guest experience, and will continue to serve as inspiration upon every visit. The hotel is modeled to honor the authenticity and spirit of Santa Cruz, serving as a gateway to the very best delights of the destination. Praised for its vibrant culture and unassuming attitude, Santa Cruz has been a coastal respite for those in-the-know for decades. A community where artists, collectors, innovators, entrepreneurs, students, educators and outdoor enthusiasts converge, Santa Cruz is a place where all minds find connection and inspiration.

Renderings of La Bahia Hotel & Spa are available here.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://labahiahotel.com/ and @labahiahotelandspa.

About La Bahia Hotel & Spa

Opening Summer 2025, La Bahia Hotel & Spa will debut as a celebration of Santa Cruz's rich culture of surf, art, wellness and exploration. Positioned where the tip of Monterey Bay meets the sparkling Pacific, La Bahia sits as a focal point of the coveted Main Beach and is poised to be the city's first luxury property. A historic bell tower, which has been part of Santa Cruz's beachside facade for nearly a century, has been lovingly restored and preserved as part of the hotel's inception, where expansive rooms and suites give way to dramatic ocean views. Upon arrival, guests will feel that they are stepping into a friend's welcoming seaside estate, as worldly artifacts and a Spanish Mediterranean design envelop the senses with a calm coastal breeze.

For more information: labahiahotel.com

Follow La Bahia Hotel & Spa on Facebook and Instagram @labahiahotelandspa

About Ensemble

Over the past 30 years, Ensemble has successfully invested and developed more than $2 billion in real estate across the United States and has $2 billion in the pipeline, offering state-of-the-art property solutions in the hospitality, multi-family lifestyle mixed-use, life science and commercial sectors. A widely respected leader in its industry, Ensemble strives for extraordinary design and thoughtful execution in its mission to deliver impactful developments that transform and inspire the communities they serve. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Ensemble has offices in Philadelphia and Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.ensemble.net.

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien, Inc., La Bahia Hotel & Spa, 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected]

SOURCE La Bahia Hotel & Spa