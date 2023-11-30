L.A. Care Health Plan, Eli Lilly and Company, and Angel Care Inc. - Sponsors of the 2023 Golden Future 50+ Expo LA West Edition

Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo Returns to the LA West area on Saturday, December 2nd from 9am – 1:30pm! This year's event has an exciting change; it will be held at the busy and modern Culver City Senior Center located at 4095 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA!

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo was created specifically for SoCal Baby Boomers and Seniors to explore options and resources available for retirement, learn about new products and services, and connect with others who share the same goal of healthy aging. The expo will showcase a vast range of exhibitors from industries such as healthcare, financial services, government programs, diet and exercise, Social Security, Medicare, and more! Attendees can also expect 65 exhibits, health screenings, networking, raffles, free haircuts and nail manicures, bingo, arts & crafts, Zumba fitness class, job & volunteer opportunities, and educational seminars from industry experts. Parking is complimentary at the Senior Center and across the street at the Veterans Memorial Building.

The Golden Future 50+ Expo is proudly sponsored by L.A. Care Health Plan, Eli Lilly and Company, Angel Care Inc., KKLA Radio, and Not Born Yesterday Magazine who give back to the SoCal Senior Community in major ways:

L.A. Care Health Plan: L.A. Care Health Plan is the largest health plan in Los Angeles County, serving 2.9 million residents. It provides access to quality health care for vulnerable and low-income residents and supports the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care offers four product lines including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Medicare Plus (HMO-DSNP), L.A. Care Covered, and other health coverage options. To learn more, please visit www.lacare.org.

Eli Lilly and Company: Diabetes and endocrinology conditions may impact multiple regulatory systems within your body, which can ultimately affect your overall health. For over 100 years, Lilly has been focused on meeting the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Learn more about Lilly's Diabetes Research and enroll in a clinical trial today! To learn more, please visit https://www.trials.lilly.com.

Angel Care Inc.: Angel Care Inc. is a home care provider serving loved ones and families in West Los Angeles and surrounding areas. We serve as the angels with eyes, ears, and helping hands for our clients when their family and friends cannot be there for them. To learn more, please visit www.angelcarela.com or call 310-630-7268.

Toyia Moore Borrelli, Executive Director with Golden Future Expos Inc. says, "Our LA West Edition is always one of our most popular events! With no admission fee, this 1-day in-person event will feature a who's who of those who offer goods and services to the Senior Market. The objective is to provide Baby Boomers and Seniors with information and resources that they may not be aware of or have access to. Attendees can go directly to http://www.goldenfutureseniorexpo.com to register or register at the door." You won't want to miss this event!

Toyia Moore Borrelli, Golden Future Expos Inc., 1 8057163303, [email protected]

