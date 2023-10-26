La Clara Condo in West Palm Beach Designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design Now For Sale

A luxurious condo designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. at La Clara in West Palm Beach, FL, is now available to purchase. The residence is a fresh take on luxury, rising in the heart of one of South Florida's most prestigious communities.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A luxurious condo designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. at La Clara in West Palm Beach, FL, is now available to purchase. The residence is a fresh take on luxury, rising in the heart of one of South Florida's most prestigious communities.

With only 83 residences, the 25-story tower offers its residents beautiful natural light and views, combined with a boutique atmosphere. This exceptional 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condominium is more than just a home; it's a statement of unparalleled sophistication and comfort.