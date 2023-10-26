La Clara Condo in West Palm Beach Designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design Now For Sale

A luxurious condo designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. at La Clara in West Palm Beach, FL, is now available to purchase. The residence is a fresh take on luxury, rising in the heart of one of South Florida's most prestigious communities.
WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A luxurious condo designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. at La Clara in West Palm Beach, FL, is now available to purchase. The residence is a fresh take on luxury, rising in the heart of one of South Florida's most prestigious communities.
With only 83 residences, the 25-story tower offers its residents beautiful natural light and views, combined with a boutique atmosphere. This exceptional 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condominium is more than just a home; it's a statement of unparalleled sophistication and comfort.
As you step into this fully furnished residence, you'll be immediately struck by the exquisite interior design. Every detail has been carefully considered to create an ambiance of timeless elegance. Spanning an impressive 3,158 square feet, this brand-new construction offers the epitome of modern living. Floor-to-ceiling windows grace each room, bathing the space in natural light and framing breathtaking views of Palm Beach, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the downtown West Palm Beach skyline.
Focusing on interior detailing, strong finish selections and hand-selected furnishings, Marc-Michaels' signature look translates to all types of projects; private residences, model merchandising, condominiums, commercial design, motor coaches, jets and mega yacht interiors.
