LA-CO Industries Announces New Partnership with MPE Partners, Beginning a New Chapter of Growth for the Fourth-Generation, Family-Owned Global Manufacturing Company

LA-CO Industries' partnership with MPE will focus on accelerating growth in the U.S. and abroad through increased investment and a customer-centric approach. LA-CO Industries fourth-generation family member Benjamin Kleiman will continue to be a significant investor and serve as CEO and a Board Member of LA-CO Industries under the new partnership.

"I am incredibly excited for the future of LA-CO Industries with the investment of MPE, a strong partner that closely aligns with our vision for growth and greater success," Kleiman said. "The partnership recognizes LA-CO's 90 years of industry leadership which will serve as a catalyst for continued growth across the globe as the Company enters into a new era of success."

Graham Schena, Partner at MPE, said, "We are thrilled about our investment in LA-CO Industries and partnership with Benjamin and the rest of the management team. Since its founding over 90 years ago, the Company has established a market leading position driven by its wide breadth of high-quality, performance-based products all while delivering premier customer service." Brendan Newman, Vice President at MPE, added, "We are looking forward to partnering with Benjamin and the rest of the management team to pursue an aggressive organic growth strategy as well as to execute and integrate complementary add-on acquisitions, all while maintaining the strong culture and commitment to its customers that has made LA-CO Industries so successful."

About LA-CO Industries

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, with an additional manufacturing facility in Blyes, France, LA-CO Industries is a leading manufacturer of industrial hand-held markers, temperature indicating tools, sterilization inks, plumbing chemicals, and livestock identification products. Under its flagship brands, LA-CO, Markal, Tempil, and All-Weather, LA-CO Industries offers high-quality, performance-based products designed for customers' unique applications. The Company primarily serves its loyal, global customer base through industrial distributors but also sells through the commercial and eCommerce channels. For more information, please visit www.lacoindustries.com.

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $8 million and $40 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

