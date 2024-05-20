La Concha Resort Introduces A New Wellness Destination in San Juan with the Opening of Elemara Spa & Salon

"It's thrilling to be able to open Elemara Spa & Salon at La Concha Resort and provide our guests with a holistic vacation experience now complete with an oceanfront spa experience that can't be found elsewhere in San Juan," said Mike Rivera, general manager of La Concha Resort. Post this

Elemara Spa & Salong offers guests and locals a new oceanfront oasis for wellness in the San Juan area. The chic space is complete with seven treatment rooms, two of which are outdoors, a salon featuring hair styling, manicure and pedicure services, and indoor and outdoor relaxation areas including a beachfront terrace. Drawing from its beachfront location, Elemara Spa & Salon, weaves the raw beauty and power of the elements of earth, air, fire, water, into its tranquil setting and innovative treatments inspired by nature and designed to nurture.

Each treatment is closely related to the elements and focuses on offering a tailored experience for each visitor, while introducing innovative technologies and ingredients. Highlight treatments include the Life-Force Oxygen Face Treatment, Deep Sea Body Massage, Myofascial Release Reflexology, and more utilizing bespoke clean beauty products from Luzern Skincare and OSEA Malibu. Additional luxury amenities available within the spa include finely filtered alkaline water with molecular hydrogen providing added benefits for improved body function such as movement, digestion and absorption.

"It's thrilling to be able to open Elemara Spa & Salon at La Concha Resort and provide our guests with a holistic vacation experience now complete with an oceanfront spa experience that can't be found elsewhere in San Juan," said Mike Rivera, general manager of La Concha Resort. "This year, La Concha Resort will also unveil several additional property-wide enhancements throughout a comprehensive property evolution – the spa is just the beginning."

Further providing a haven for tranquility and rejuvenation, design elements throughout the treatment rooms and relaxation spaces are curated by Rene Jean and Jorge Cid of Puerto Rico-based design agency, RJ Arquitectos. The design features an elevated aesthetic with a cool contemporary palette, soft ambient lighting, white furnishings, curved walls, soothing ocean views, and unique touches such as smooth river stones lining the floors of each treatment room.

For more information on La Concha Resort and Elemara Spa & Salon or to make reservations, please visit www.laconcharesort.com

ABOUT LA CONCHA RESORT

Located on the beach in San Juan's Condado District, La Concha Resort, is a spectacular landmark resort. Featuring modern Caribbean architecture, La Concha Resort boasts 243 oceanfront rooms and a 235-suite tower. The destination's premier lifestyle resort, gastronomic offerings include multiple distinct bars and restaurants such as Solera, Sereno Bar & Grill, Marena, Aroma, Lobby Bar, The Loft Beachfront, Serafina San Juan, and Tekka Bar. Endless entertainment options can be found at FiftyEight nightclub and Casino de Dar, home to the first and only Bet MGM Sportsbook in Puerto Rico. In addition to Elemara Spa, the hotel features a modern oceanfront gym, and multiple venues for meetings, weddings, and events.

ABOUT THE CONDADO COLLECTION

The Condado Collection is a group of hotels located in San Juan, known for their exceptional service and top-notch amenities. Owned and operated by Paulson Puerto Rico, one of the largest private firms on the island with over 3,000 direct employees, the collection includes Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort, and Condado Ocean Club. Located in the Condado District, each property is situated by the Atlantic Ocean and offer guests a memorable experience including various amenities and popular dining options such as STK, Serafina, 1919, and many more. The group also owns the Forbes Five-Star St. Regis Hotel and Spa.

ABOUT PAULSON PUERTO RICO:

Paulson Puerto Rico is a leading company and a Top 10 employer on the island, shaping the hospitality, development, and auto landscape since 2013. Our diversified portfolio includes iconic properties such as the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, La Concha Resort, Condado Ocean Club, American International Plaza, 270 Muñoz Rivera Avenue, St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club, Ocean Dive Residences, and Vanderbilt Residences. Additionally, we proudly represent renowned automotive brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Maserati, Audi, Land Rover, and Jaguar. For more information visit LinkedIn.

