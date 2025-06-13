La Concha Resort, Puerto Rico, Joins Marriott's Autograph Collection Following $80.2 Million Property-Wide Renovation

"As the very first Autograph Collection property in Puerto Rico, this milestone reinforces our position as pioneers in redefining hospitality, while promoting sustainable economic growth for our beloved island," stated Rolando Padua, President of Paulson Puerto Rico. Post this

The newly renovated accommodations designed by Celano Design, redefine modern sophistication and emphasize the hotel's oceanfront location featuring spacious suites including separate lounge and bedroom areas, custom marble-flooring within residential-style bathrooms, private balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping ocean views. Upon entry into the refreshed suites, guests arrive into an inviting living space featuring a soothing color palette of whites, bone, gray, and teal, evoking the tropical-modern aesthetic that La Concha Resort is renowned for. A statement sculpture inspired by native plants from Puerto Rico adds texture and scale to the rooms while a wood console with carved panels brings warmth to the space. To further enforce San Juan's playful energy, a polished stainless steel bar cart offers guests the best local rum, beverages, and snacks, encouraging guests to fully immerse into the Puerto Rican culture.

"Puerto Rico continues to captivate travelers with its rich culture, natural beauty, and vibrant energy," said Brian King, President, Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America. "La Concha Resort's transformation and debut as the first Autograph Collection hotel on the island is a testament to the destination's growing appeal. This iconic property embodies the spirit of individuality and local culture that defines the Autograph Collection. We are proud to welcome La Concha to our portfolio and look forward to offering guests an elevated, authentic experience in one of the region's most vibrant destinations."

As the first Autograph Collection Hotel in Puerto Rico, La Concha Resort joins Marriott's distinctive premium tier of more than 330 hand-selected properties worldwide known for their unique design and authentic experiences. This transition solidifies La Concha's status as one of Puerto Rico's premier resort destinations, offering an added layer of exclusivity and elevated service.

Aligned with Autograph Collection's dedication to providing memorable moments for guests, a signature cocktail experience will launch in La Concha Resort's newly renovated lobby bar. This daily program invites guests to personalize their cocktails by choosing from five distinct infusions and selecting a unique creation based on their mood —whether it's Adventurous, Passionate, Social, Introvert, or Life of the Party – resulting in an interactive and bespoke beverage journey with mocktail creations as well.

The wellness experience at La Concha has been elevated with the opening of Elemara Spa & Salon late last year. This serene spa sanctuary offers a range of indulgent treatments and personalized wellness rituals inspired by earth's natural elements and designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.

Culinary offerings have also been transformed as part of the larger renovation. Levant by Chef Michael White, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant led by Michelin-starred Chef Michael White, opened in March 2025 within the resort's iconic shell-shaped structure, offering guests an exceptional dining experience. Tekka Bar, a vibrant counter-side Handroll & Sake venue located in the hotel's lobby, opened late last year, adding further variety. Additionally, a new signature three-meal restaurant, AQA Oceanfront is slated to open this summer, enhancing the resort's all-day dining options. Upgrading the resort's banquet venues as well, ballroom renovations are also expected to finish later this fall, completing the resort's comprehensive refresh.

"We are proud to preserve La Concha's historic legacy while introducing a fresh, modern vision that truly reflects the vibrant spirit and natural beauty of Puerto Rico. As the very first Autograph Collection property in Puerto Rico, this milestone reinforces our position as pioneers in redefining hospitality, while promoting sustainable economic growth for our beloved island. Joining the Autograph Collection enhances our ability to deliver authentic, memorable experiences to all guests visiting such an iconic property," stated Rolando Padua, President of Paulson Puerto Rico.

To celebrate the property transformation, La Concha Resort introduces "THE ULTIMATE UNVEILING" package, offering a four-night stay inclusive of Oceanfront Suite accommodations and upscale experiences such as a $1,000 hotel credit, 65,000 Bonvoy bonus points representing the hotel's iconic 65 years of history, five-course sunset dinner for two at Levant by Chef Michael White, two Signature Core Massages at Elemara Spa, a 2-hour Private Photoshoot & In-Suite Style experience, a reserved day bed and a bottle of Champagne by Sereno Pool, a signature cocktail experience for two at the lobby bar, daily private wellness sessions for two, daily breakfast for two at AQA, and private roundtrip transportation from the airport. This offer will be available for bookings from June 15, 2025, to October 1, 2025.

La Concha Resort's sweeping renovation and integration into Marriott's Autograph Collection reflects its dedication to providing unparalleled distinctive lifestyle experiences in the Caribbean. The resort's prime beachfront location in San Juan's vibrant Condado district, combined with new elevated guest experiences, ensures that La Concha remains one of Puerto Rico's most sought-after destinations.

The property is also home to popular entertainment venues including Casino del Mar, Puerto Rico's first BetMGM Sportsbook, and the energetic Fifty Eight Nightclub, cementing La Concha as a premier hub for dining, entertainment, and relaxation.

La Concha Resort, Puerto Rico, an Autograph Collection Hotel, participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel platform from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points for their stay at this new hotel, and at other properties across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information, or to make a reservation, please visit www.laconcharesort.com or follow the resort on Instagram at @laconcharesort.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 330 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

ABOUT PAULSON PUERTO RICO

Paulson Puerto Rico is a leading company in Puerto Rico since 2013 and proudly stands as one of the top 10 employers on the island. It has transformed the hospitality, development, and automotive sectors. Its diversified portfolio includes iconic properties such as the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, La Concha Resort, Condado Ocean Club, American International Plaza, 270 Muñoz Rivera Avenue, Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club, Ocean Drive Beachfront Residences, and Vanderbilt Residences. Additionally, it proudly represents renowned automotive brands such as Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Audi, Land Rover, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Cadillac, and more. For more information, visit www.paulsonpuertorico.com.

Media Contact

Chandler McCain, Murphy O'Brien, 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected], https://www.murphyobrien.com/

SOURCE Marriott Bonvoy