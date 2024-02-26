La Concha Resort Unveils Innovative, Counter-Side Sushi Concept

As part of a property-wide transformation, La Concha Resort debuted Tekka Bar, ushering the beginning of a new era for San Juan's lifestyle resort

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, La Concha Resort, San Juan's premier beachfront lifestyle resort unveiled a highly anticipated dining concept, Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake, nestled directly inside La Concha Resort's main lobby. A welcome addition to San Juan's gastronomic scene, this new guest offering captures the essence of the resort's vibrant spirit and oceanfront locale, offering fresh seafood, an impressive sake collection and a unique dining experience.

Introducing a unique approach to sushi with innovative handrolls, Tekka Bar, is the second outpost of the popular Las Vegas establishment located at the Cosmopolitan Hotel from restaurateur Takashi Segawa, also known for his creations, Monta Ramen, Kabuto and Sushi Mon. The menu features a lineup of fresh handrolls prepared counter-side, sashimi, and nigiri, each made with precision in the intimate 15-seat setting. Every roll prepared is intended to be enjoyed within 10 seconds of being made to ensure an explosion of flavors and textures – from the crunch of the nori to the warmth of the rice and the freshness of the protein, including yellowtail, blue crab, salmon and more. Rolls can be paired with two signature house made sauces, a citrus and spicy option, traditional soy and wasabi, and a beverage menu featuring Japanese beer and sake on tap, and nitro matcha green tea.

Tekka Bar was created to seamlessly blend into La Concha Resort's social lobby atmosphere, featuring modern-coastal design elements throughout the minimalistic narrative, designed by New York City-based design firm, Celano Design Studio. Nautical macrame rope accents, a white oak wood and ocean blue tiled countertop, and bold artwork by local artist, Angel Colon, define the concept while playful touches include shelves showcasing the outlet's sakes lined with lucky manek-neko cat figurines, signature to the Tekka brand.

"It's with great excitement for us to welcome a new vibrant restaurant concept with the opening of Tekka Bar and a soon-to-open spa to further offer our guests the best experience in San Juan," said Mike Rivera, general manager of La Concha Resort. "As La Concha Resort celebrates its 65th anniversary, we're thrilled to unveil just the beginning of our property-wide enhancements and we are eager to share additional announcements on the horizon as part of La Concha's evolution."

Adding to La Concha Resort's ongoing enhancements, the property will also be debuting a brand-new spa concept in April, called Elemara Spa. This wellness destination will offer guests and locals a new oceanfront oasis for relaxation, treatments and more.

For more information on La Concha Resort and Tekka Bar or to make reservations, please visit www.laconcharesort.com or follow the resort on Instagram at @laconcharesort.

Located on the beach in San Juan's Condado District, La Concha Resort, is a spectacular landmark resort. Featuring modern Caribbean architecture, La Concha Resort boasts 243 oceanfront rooms and a 235-suite tower. The destination's premier lifestyle resort, gastronomic offerings include multiple distinct bars and restaurants such as Solera, Sereno Bar & Grill, Marena, Aroma, Lobby Bar, The Loft Beachfront, Serafina San Juan, and Tekka Bar. Endless entertainment options can be found at FiftyEight nightclub and Casino de Dar, home to the only MGM Sportsbook in Puerto Rico. The hotel will also debut Elemara Spa in spring 2024 and features a modern oceanfront gym, and multiple venues for meetings, weddings and events.

The Condado Collection is a group of hotels located in San Juan, known for their exceptional service and top-notch amenities. Owned and operated by Paulson Puerto Rico, one of the largest private firms on the island with over 3,000 direct employees, the collection includes Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort, and Condado Ocean Club. Located in the Condado District, each property is situated by the Atlantic Ocean and offer guests a memorable experience including various amenities and popular dining options such as STK, Serafina, 1919, and many more. The group also owns the Forbes Five-Star St. Regis Hotel and Spa.

La Concha Resort, Murphy O'Brien, 1 (310) 453-2539, thecondadocollection@murphyobrien.com

