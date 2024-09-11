La Concha Resort Unveils Levant: A Mediterranean Culinary Masterpiece in the Iconic Perla Building

La Concha Resort, San Juan's premier beachfront lifestyle resort, is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of its new culinary destination, Levant. Post this

Chef Michael White, a visionary in the fine dining world, will bring his innovative and sophisticated culinary creations to Puerto Rico with the opening of Levant. With accolades including a James Beard award and five simultaneous Michelin stars, Chef White's notable career spans positions in acclaimed kitchens including Spiaggia in Chicago and Marea in New York. Inspired by his travels across Europe and the Mediterranean, Chef White's cuisine at Levant will transcend traditional Italian fare, offering a unique menu infused with his signature style and a global palette, promising a remarkable gastronomic journey. For diners seeking style and unique dining offerings, his refined approach and creativity promise to establish Levant as a sought-after addition to the island's dining scene.

"Our vision for Levant was to create a restaurant where guests and locals can savor the authentic tastes of the Mediterranean while enjoying the beautiful beachfront setting of La Concha Resort," said Rolando Padua, President of Paulson Puerto Rico. "The addition of Levant marks a significant step in the evolution of La Concha Resort into an Autograph Hotel, aligning with a collection of distinctive and meticulously curated hotels designed to make a lasting impact and marking the first of its kind in Puerto Rico. We are confident that our visitors will be enchanted by the restaurant's décor, lively ambiance, and exceptional culinary selections. This notable expansion solidifies La Concha's reputation as a top-tier destination, consistently raising the bar for elegance and outstanding hospitality."

Set against the shimmering waters of the Caribbean Sea the menu will evoke a journey around the Mediterranean. Referencing the nautical tradewinds, Levant draws inspiration from the fishermen, traders, and adventurers who traveled across the Mediterranean, incorporating the flavors and ingredients from Spain, Italy, Greece, and beyond. Dishes will be rooted in time-honored traditions, delivering an authentic taste of the region's rich culinary heritage. A thoughtfully curated wine list will spotlight Mediterranean vineyards, along with signature cocktails infused with the vibrant flavors of the region, immersing guests in an enriching dining experience that is both elegant and approachable.

Levant's refined design by Celano Design Studio Co and branding by AgenCe Design Co pays homage to the glamorous era of the 1950s when the restaurant was originally built. Mid-century modern elements, travels to the Mediterranean, and the mix of sun and sea create a sense of place within the beautiful setting of La Concha Resort's beachfront location. Nautical-inspired details and an opulent aesthetic feature prominently, including white oak, ocean blue tiles, and striking artwork by local artist Angel Colon. The entrance captivates with a stunning bar, guiding you into the main dining room, where sophisticated tranquility reigns. With its breezy materials, unique textures, and panoramic ocean views, the space promises an ambiance that is both chic and inviting. Natural stone materials from the Mediterranean serve as the perfect backdrop for Chef White's bold dishes. In reverence of the past, Murano glass lamps, original to the space will shine onto the iconic ceiling reflective of the sparkling water surrounding the location. Levant will nestle guests in the beauty of Puerto Rico's coastline as they indulge in bold, innovative dishes, with unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Levant's upcoming debut will serve as a breath of new life for the cherished and iconic Perla building, solidifying La Concha Resort's position as the Caribbean's foremost lifestyle destination. This famous piece of architectural history and beloved national historic landmark is set to reclaim its original glory as a must-visit destination in Puerto Rico. Levant will join recent property enhancements, including the serene Elemara Spa & Salon and vibrant Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake, an engaging counter-side sushi concept in the resort's lobby, further enriching the resort's exceptional offerings.

For more information on La Concha Resort and Levant, please visit www.laconcharesort.com or follow the resort on Instagram at @laconcharesort.

Located on the beach in San Juan's Condado District, La Concha Resort, is a spectacular landmark resort. Featuring modern Caribbean architecture, La Concha Resort boasts 243 oceanfront rooms and a 235-suite tower. The destination's premier lifestyle resort, gastronomic offerings include multiple distinct bars and restaurants such as Solera, Sereno Bar & Grill, Marena, Aroma, Lobby Bar, The Loft Beachfront, Serafina San Juan, and Tekka Bar. Endless entertainment options can be found at FiftyEight nightclub and Casino de Dar, home to the first and only Bet MGM Sportsbook in Puerto Rico. In addition to Elemara Spa, the hotel offers a modern oceanfront gym, and multiple venues for meetings, weddings, and events.

The Condado Collection is a group of hotels located in San Juan, known for their exceptional service and top-notch amenities. Owned and operated by Paulson Puerto Rico, one of the largest private firms on the island with over 3,000 direct employees, the collection includes Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort, and Condado Ocean Club. Located in the Condado District, each property is situated by the Atlantic Ocean and offers guests a memorable experience including various amenities and popular dining options such as STK, Serafina, 1919, and many more. The group also owns the Forbes Five-Star St. Regis Hotel and Spa.

Paulson Puerto Rico is a leading company and a Top 10 employer on the island, shaping the hospitality, development, and auto landscape since 2013. Our diversified portfolio includes iconic properties such as the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, La Concha Resort, Condado Ocean Club, American International Plaza, 270 Muñoz Rivera Avenue, St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club, Ocean Dive Residences, and Vanderbilt Residences. Additionally, we proudly represent renowned automotive brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Maserati, Audi, Land Rover, and Jaguar. For more information visit LinkedIn.

