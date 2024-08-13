L.A. Law Group: Huntington Beach Ford Facing Expanded Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment and Workplace Misconduct

An expanded lawsuit against Huntington Beach Ford reveals widespread harassment and abuse, urging more victims to come forward and seek justice.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Yadegari, L.A. Law Group, announced today that an ongoing lawsuit against Huntington Beach Ford, a dealership owned by Bakhtiari Automotive Group, has been expanded to include additional plaintiffs and allegations. The original lawsuit, filed in October [Civil Case Number 202401-23370524, Workers Compensation Number: ADJ18208335, Court of Record: CA-P 2385955], alleged pervasive sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment at the dealership.

Since the initial filing, numerous additional employees and vendors have come forward with similar allegations of harassment dating back years. The lawsuit specifically names manager Omar Zeola as the perpetrator of the alleged harassment.

Michael Yadegari, the lead attorney representing the plaintiffs, stated, "The number of individuals who have bravely come forward since our initial filing is both staggering and heartbreaking. It paints a picture of a workplace where harassment was not only tolerated but normalized. We are determined to hold Omar Zeola and Bakhtiari Automotive Group accountable for their actions and ensure justice for all victims."

The expanded lawsuit seeks compensation for emotional distress and lost wages, while also pursuing punitive damages to deter future misconduct. Additionally, it aims to bring attention to the systemic failures that permitted this toxic environment to endure for an extended period.

Michael Yadegari, L.A. Law Group, urges any current or former employees or vendors who have experienced or witnessed harassment, discrimination, or other unlawful practices at Huntington Beach Ford or any Bakhtiari Automotive Group dealership to come forward and share their experiences.

About Michael Yadegari, L.A. Law Group:

Michael Yadegari is a renowned attorney and the founder of L.A. Law Group, a prominent Los Angeles-based law firm specializing in employment law. With a proven track record of securing millions of dollars in settlements for victims of wrongful termination, the firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of employees who have suffered from harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination.

Media Contact

Michael Yadegari, Michael Yadegari LA Law Group Personal Injury Employment and Accident Attorneys, (310) 779 9327, [email protected], https://lalawyer.org/

SOURCE Michael Yadegari LA Law Group Personal Injury Employment and Accident Attorneys