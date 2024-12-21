L.A. Law Group Investigates LifeMD for Alleged Fraudulent Cancellation Practices; Seeks Individuals Impacted by Unlawful Subscription Tactics

Consumer rights firm L.A. Law Group investigates LifeMD's alleged deceptive subscription tactics, seeking individuals impacted by cancellation hurdles.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L.A. Law Group, a consumer rights law firm, today announced an investigation into LifeMD for alleged fraudulent cancellation practices. The firm is seeking individuals who have experienced difficulties canceling subscriptions or packages with LifeMD, including being forced to endure unreasonably complex and obstructive cancellation processes.

The investigation centers on allegations that LifeMD misleads consumers by verbally confirming cancellations while simultaneously imposing further hurdles, such as requiring responses to text messages, navigating confusing phone menus, and enduring lengthy hold times. These tactics, the firm alleges, are designed to frustrate consumers and prevent them from exercising their right to cancel services.

"Consumers have the right to cancel subscriptions without being subjected to manipulative tactics designed to make cancellation difficult or impossible," says Michael Yadegari, founder of L.A. Law Group. "We are committed to holding LifeMD accountable for any deceptive practices that may have harmed consumers."

L.A. Law Group is actively seeking individuals who have experienced the following with LifeMD:

Difficulty canceling subscriptions or packages despite verbal confirmation.

Being forced to communicate through multiple channels (text, phone, etc.) to complete cancellation.

Unreasonable delays or obstacles in the cancellation process.

Continued billing after cancellation requests.

The firm is exploring the possibility of filing a class-action lawsuit against LifeMD on behalf of affected consumers.

