LA LGBT Center Enhances Staff Safety with Kontakt.io's Real-Time IoT Solution

The LA LGBT Center, a leading non-profit organization, has taken a proactive stance in ensuring workplace safety for its staff with the implementation of a simplified real-time IoT & RTLS solution. In today's environment of increasing workplace safety concerns and the focus on employee wellbeing, this initiative sets an important precedent.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kontakt.io, a pioneer in inpatient journey analytics, announces the implementation of a staff safety solution powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) and Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS), to protect 800+ employees at the LA LGBT Center, a leading organization dedicated to the empowerment and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community.

With workplace safety becoming a top concern for organizations across various industries, particularly in healthcare, the LA LGBT Center has taken proactive steps to prioritize the safety and security of its staff. Recognizing the importance of employee well-being, the Center has invested in a state-of-the-art solution that is designed to provide a safer working environment for its employees.

Kontakt.io's solution offers wearable badges with panic buttons that enable staff to easily send alerts anywhere at any time. It also locates all employees in real-time, allowing for immediate response to incidents and emergencies, which significantly reduces response times and enhances overall staff safety. By leveraging innovative technology, the LA LGBT Center is setting a new standard in workplace safety to make employees feel protected and valued.

BLE-enabled, cloud-managed, and API-powered, Kontakt.io's solution works seamlessly with the Center's existing network infrastructure, eliminating the need for cabling and rewiring. This out-of-the-box compatibility means significant cost savings from deployment and unmatched ROI in the long run.

"Protecting our staff from potential dangers is a top priority," said Kernel Thomas, Director of IT Infrastructure and Security at the LA LGBT Center. "Kontakt.io is giving us a way to provide personal safety solutions to our staff so they can request and receive assistance quickly when an incident occurs. This solution has enabled our staff members to feel safe every time they walk into the door."

For more information about how Kontakt.io helps LA LGBT Center and its commitment to staff safety, please visit https://goto.kontakt.io/transforming-workplace-safety-webinar.

Media Contact

Olivia Wang, Kontakt.io, 1 6088868698, [email protected], Kontakt.io

SOURCE Kontakt.io