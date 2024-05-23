LA Mayor Karen Bass, Norm Lewis, Stokley, Myles Frost, Councilwoman Heather Hutt Set to Shine as Honorees at the 30th NAACP Theatre Awards

NAACP Beverly Hills/Hollywood Branch President Ron Hasson states, "Black storytelling on the stages of America is a thriving business that is exciting a wide range of diverse theatregoers". Post this

She recently had guest star appearances in the final season of Atlanta and FBI International. White starred in the Gotham Award winning web series "The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes" and is co-creator of its upcoming sequel.

No stranger to the world of music, she is a singer/songwriter and licenses her music for film and television. She has performed with the LA Philharmonic at Disney Concert Hall and her vocals were featured on the Daytime Emmy Awards. Some of her theatrical credits include the original Off-Broadway production of August Wilson's Jitney and Radio Golf at The Goodman Theatre and The Kennedy Center. She also appeared in Suzan Lori-Parks's "Fucking A" at The NY Public Theatre and the musical "When Jazz Had the Blues" playing the iconic role of Lena Horne. Michole has been the recipient of the Obie, Ovation, NAACP Image, Audelco and Drama Critics Circle Awards.

The NAACP Theatre Awards will bestow the NAACP Lifetime Achievement Theatre Award to acclaimed actor and veteran Broadway star, Norm Lewis. He is an Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee and acquired one of his first theatre credits in 1992 and made his Broadway debut in, "The Who's Tommy". From there, he earned numerous award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess and amazingly in 2014 made history as the first Black "Phantom" in The Phantom of The Opera on Broadway. Taking a brief pause from Broadway, Lewis showcased his talents on the small screen in noteworthy television productions like the politically driven drama Scandal, The Blacklist, Gotham, She's Gotta Have It, Grey's Anatomy, Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, Law & Order plus the critically acclaimed drama series POSE. He also appeared as 'Caiaphas' in the award-winning NBC television special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.

This thespian star returned to Broadway in the Fall of 2021, starring in Chicken and Biscuits at the Circle in the Square Theatre. He previously graced Broadway in the revival of "Once on This Island" and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. Lewis also starred in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning production of "A Soldier's Play" and in Andrew Lloyd Webber's West End Concert of "Love Never Dies." His extensive Broadway and off-Broadway credits include memorable roles in "Miss Saigon", "Chicago", "Dreamgirls", "Sondheim on Sondheim", "The Little Mermaid", and "Les Misérables".

A founding member of Black Theatre United, Lewis actively supports the organization's mission to protect Black people, Black talent, and Black lives in theatre and communities across the country.

Beyond the stage and screen, Lewis has found success as a recording artist. His debut album "This is the Life" (2008) highlights an eclectic mix of Broadway, big band, jazz standards, easy listening, opera, and pop. His holiday recording, "The Norm Lewis Christmas Album", offers timeless classics for generations to enjoy.

Described by Stevie Wonder as "…an unforgettable musician who can play and sing", Stokley will receive the NAACP Trailblazer Theatre Award for his collective talents and great achievements that have allowed him to cross over into the world of theatre. GRAMMY-nominated vocalist, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and formerly known as the lead singer & drummer of Mint Condition, nails his first onstage theatrical performance with rave reviews. Stokley has a proven versatile style with a distinctive voice which lands with audiences worldwide.

Having collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Prince, Whitney Houston, and Janet Jackson, Stokley recently made his mark as a solo artist with his debut album, "Introducing Stokley." The album spawned two top-five Billboard singles, "Organic" and "Level." Stokley is currently signed to the label Bluraffe and partnered with the legendary Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis/Perspective Records for his sophomore release, "Sankofa." This album has already yielded five top-10 Billboard records, including "She," which reached #1 and features collaborations with H.E.R., Wale, and Snoop Dogg.

Continuing to blaze trails as a recording artist, musician, and songwriter, Stokley now ventures into the world of theatre, embodying the unique and wild spirit of Rick James in the Je'Caryous Entertainment production of "Rick James in SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story," currently touring nationally.

"It is an honor and privilege for the NAACP to recognize trailblazers who have elevated the art of theatre and brought it to a diverse audience," says Executive Producer Tia Boyd.

Making history as the youngest solo actor to ever win a Tony award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, Myles Frost embodies the electrifying spirit of Michael Jackson in Broadway's MJ the Musical and will receive the NAACP Spirit Award. His portrayal of the incomparable Michael Jackson moves both local & international audiences like no other. Landing this coveted lead role provides the perfect backdrop for him to display years of honing all his talents. Myles knew as early as 3 years old that entertaining and playing golf would be his passion. These skills, including playing the drums & piano, were honed at his church while growing up in the DMV area. Frost is a multi-talented individual, self-trained in piano, actor, singer, songwriter, dancer, music producer, audio engineer, and even an avid golfer. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg for this aspiring talent.

Myles' theatre career has landed him nominations with a 2022 Drama League Award, 2022 Drama Desk Award and a 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee. He wins the 76th Annual Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance during the 2021-2022 theatrical season and the 2022 Chita Rivera Award.

Words and phrases like passionate, high-energy, powerhouse, phenomenal and commander of the stage all describe Myles Frost.

This year, the NAACP Community Service Award will be presented to Councilwoman Heather Hutt District 10, who has been making history here in her hometown of Los Angeles. With over 30 years as a public servant, committing her life to activism, and her community, she has made a multitude of accomplishments throughout her career with many momentous "firsts". Hutt is the first woman in history to represent the Tenth District, and the first Black woman to be appointed as a voting member of City Council. She was the first African American woman to hold the position of the Tenth District Chief of Staff, and most recently served as California's first-ever Black U.S. Senate Director, working under Vice President Kamala D. Harris. As U.S. Senate Director, she brought together healthcare professionals to discuss implicit bias in the healthcare industry, particularly for women of color, as well as advocated for DACA recipients and immigrants fighting against the Trump Administration.

Hutt understands the homelessness challenges that are facing her diverse district and has a progressive plan to combat it along with partnerships to move her plan forward. Currently, Councilwoman Hutt will continue to provide services and resources to residents, doubling down on investments to house unhoused neighbors, build parks that are equitable, safe and accessible with the promise to make constituents proud to call District 10 their home. Hutt has partnered with us to help continue our ongoing efforts to boast Black excellence and keep the Arts going.

NAACP Beverly Hills/Hollywood Branch President Ron Hasson states, "Black storytelling on the stages of America is a thriving business that is exciting a wide range of diverse theatregoers".

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will be presented with the highly esteemed NAACP President's Award for her proven record of community service and leadership. As the 43rd and first female African American Mayor of Los Angeles, Bass has brought urgency, accountability and a new direction to the second largest city in the United States. With an agenda focused on immediately housing people and increasing safety and opportunity across all neighborhoods, she has hit the ground running in her new role.

A lifelong resident of LA, Mayor Bass began her career serving communities as a nurse, physician assistant, social worker and activist. She founded the Community Coalition to organize residents of South L.A., predominantly Black and Latino areas, in efforts against substance abuse, poverty and crime through strategies addressing their root causes.

Prior to becoming Mayor, she served with distinction in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2022 and in the California State Assembly from 2004 to 2010, including as Speaker during her final term. As Speaker, she championed numerous laws improving the state's child welfare system and secured funding for initiatives expanding health insurance coverage for children, supporting small businesses and revitalizing historic theaters and schools. Working closely with the Governor, Bass also helped launch reforms to California's tax code as head of the state's Commission on the 21st-Century Economy.

As Mayor, Bass is focused on urgently moving Los Angeles in a new direction by immediately housing residents and making the entire city safer and more livable for all communities.

Je'Caryous Johnson Entertainment has joined forces with us at this year's show by treating our guests to an exclusive performance by SUPER FREAK: THE RICK JAMES STORY production before their opening date at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles later in the week.

The musical explores the layers of Rick's internal struggles and insane lifestyle filled with sex, drugs, and music. "Super Freak: The Rick James Story" captures the essence of a musical icon, leaving audiences with an unforgettable experience.

In addition to our spotlighted nominees and honorees, this year's show includes a live red-carpet broadcast from KJLH's The Tammi Mac Show with surprise performances and notable celebrity presenters: Debbie Allen, Jonathan Majors, LisaRaye, Margaret Avery, the CHI cast members, Jason George, Richard Lawson, Tracie Thoms, Kenny Lattimore, Don B. Welch, Tabitha Brown, Rolando Boyce, Award-winning Broadway conductor Abdul Hamid and a legendary musical team!

