LA Non-Surgical Specialists, Beverly Hills Aesthetics, Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence, Innovation, and Patient-Centered Care Under the Leadership of Expert Dr. Assassa

"Celebrating 30 years of innovation and patient-centered care is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in aesthetic medicine," said Dr. Sam Assassa, Medical Director of Beverly Hills Aesthetics and President of the American Association of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery (AAAMS).

A Milestone in Transformative Care: 30 Years of Impactful Results

Celebrating 30 years of advancing aesthetic medicine, Beverly Hills Aesthetics has achieved a remarkable milestone, welcoming over 22,000 satisfied clients and delivering over 50,000 procedures. This milestone underscores the clinic's sustained commitment to helping patients achieve natural-looking, confidence-boosting results. Dr. Assassa's dedication to patient care and the latest technology has been instrumental in Beverly Hills Aesthetics' reputation for excellence and continued growth.

Exclusive Procedure: Introducing the Smart Armlift™

Expanding its array of proprietary treatments, Beverly Hills Aesthetics introduces the Smart Armlift™—an innovative, non-surgical arm-toning solution designed by Dr. Assassa to address "bat wings" without invasive surgery. This advanced procedure delivers results without scarring, anesthesia, or prolonged recovery time, aligning with the clinic's "Redefining Recovery" philosophy that prioritizes minimally invasive solutions with swift recovery. The Smart Armlift™ is available exclusively at Beverly Hills Aesthetics' state-of-the-art facility.

About Dr. Sam Assassa

Dr. Sam Assassa, a globally recognized leader in non-surgical aesthetic medicine with over 20 years of experience, established Beverly Hills Aesthetics in 1995. A board-certified expert and pioneering educator, Dr. Assassa is the visionary behind innovative techniques like the CosmoFaceLift™, or "One-Hour Non-Surgical Facelift," and Smart Liposculpt™. He is dedicated to advancing the field of aesthetic medicine through continuous education, serving as the President of AAAMS and holding active memberships in prestigious associations such as the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Assassa's commitment to safety, precision, and patient satisfaction distinguishes him as a trusted expert in aesthetic medicine.

About Beverly Hills Aesthetics

Located at 640 South San Vicente Blvd, Suite #410 in Los Angeles, CA, Beverly Hills Aesthetics is a trusted name in cosmetic enhancements, specializing in non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments that achieve natural, refined results with minimal downtime. Under Dr. Assassa's leadership, the clinic provides advanced, personalized treatments in a luxurious setting, tailored to enhance clients' confidence and well-being. Known for pioneering approaches and patient-centered care, Beverly Hills Aesthetics continues to set the benchmark in aesthetic medicine.

