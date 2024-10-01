LA ORT College Launches Advanced STEM Program to Strengthen National Security and Address STEM Education Gap

"The STEM talent gap leaves us vulnerable to technological advancements by foreign entities. We need to invest in our own students to safeguard our nation's future." - Dr. David Kanani, President of Los Angeles ORT College Post this

Dr. David Kanani, President of Los Angeles ORT College, warns of a significant and often overlooked issue unfolding within American STEM education. "As the FBI cracks down on cyberattacks, we must also strengthen our internal capabilities," said Dr. Kanani. "The STEM talent gap leaves us vulnerable to technological advancements by foreign entities. We need to invest in our own students to safeguard our nation's future."

Recent reports, including the Pentagon's National Security Report to Congress (January 2021) and studies by the Center for Immigration Studies (July 2022), highlight challenges the United States faces in maintaining its competitive edge in critical technologies due to a lack of STEM education and trained STEM teachers. This lack of STEM education can be exploited by foreign nations seeking to advance their own technological capabilities.

Dr. Kanani emphasizes that this issue extends beyond academic competition and poses a critical national security concern. "Decades of neglect in our STEM education system have led to an ever-widening talent gap in essential fields," he noted. "We must focus on encouraging our own students to pursue careers in areas like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence — fields where national security and economic competitiveness are most at risk."

The unique STEM program offered by LA ORT College, detailed at https://laort.edu/stem-courses/, has been developed to address these challenges head-on. Key features include:

Advanced Curriculum: Courses focused on cutting-edge technologies and practices in STEM fields.





Cybersecurity Education: Emphasis on protecting sensitive information and understanding the landscape of cyber threats.





Ethics and Security Awareness: Training students to be mindful of intellectual property rights and the importance of safeguarding innovations.





STEM Educator Training: Preparing teachers to educate the next generation while maintaining awareness of security protocols.

"Our new Los Angeles ORT College STEM Program is specifically developed to address the barriers identified in recent reports, including the digital divide, cybersecurity threats, and the risk of technological espionage," said Dr. Kanani. "By enhancing our STEM education programs, we not only empower our students but also fortify our national security."

LA ORT College is collaborating with industry leaders and government agencies to enhance both the educational and national security aspects of its STEM initiatives. These partnerships aim to provide students with practical experience and insights into safeguarding technological assets.

"We believe that by working closely with experts in the field, we can offer programs that not only educate but also actively contribute to national security," added Dr. Kanani.

Dr. Kanani advocates for a nationwide effort to invigorate America's domestic STEM education. He stresses that the U.S. must take immediate steps to increase its domestic production of STEM professionals to reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen its position globally.

"We need to encourage innovation while protecting national security," he stated. "Our open education system has made America a global leader, but it's essential to balance openness with the necessary security measures to safeguard our national interests."

He also calls for greater collaboration between educational institutions and national security agencies to ensure sensitive research is protected. "By investing in our own talent and implementing appropriate safeguards, we can maintain our leadership in innovation while protecting our intellectual property."

We are calling on high school administrators to consider implementing our unique and groundbreaking STEM program, which is certified by the New York Academy of Sciences (https://www.nyas.org/learning/professional-learning/stem-certification/). We also invite high school science teachers to enroll in our STEM teacher training and development course to become certified STEM teachers. To learn more about these programs, please visit https://laort.edu/stem-courses/ or contact [email protected].

