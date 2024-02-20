LA Photo Party Unveils Revolutionary Venture GO: iPad-Powered DSLR Photo Booth

With the Venture GO, we combine the best-in-class image quality, connectivity, and portability to get the perfect experience. It embodies the best photo booth solution available. Post this

The Venture GO incorporates Landmark for iPad and adds DSLR capabilities with a suite of entertaining features, including photo and video capture, boomerangs, GIFs, and more. Landmark simplifies the integration of lead collection through microsites, printing and sharing, age gates, surveys, and disclaimers into the workflow. Create customizable microsites for photo delivery that match the event's theme seamlessly.

To learn more, visit please visit https://laphotoparty.com/venture-go

About LA Photo Party

LA Photo Party is a modern take on the classic photo booth experience; offering a range of award-winning hardware in the Explorer, the Venture, Venture GO, and the Infinite photo booths, with the powerful capture software Photo Booth Upload, Landmark, and the instant-sharing software Photo Party Upload, and Landmark, a powerful photo booth solution for iPad. LA Photo Party provides customized event photography solutions that connect brands to their audiences in memorable ways. Their state-of-the-art equipment and dynamic team create custom activations that engage and entertain guests, capturing unforgettable moments and elevating events of all kinds.

