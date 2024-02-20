LA Photo Party Unveils Revolutionary Venture GO: iPad-Powered DSLR Photo Booth

LA Photo Party, the forefront innovator in photo booth technology, proudly introduces the latest addition to their line-up: the Venture GO. This revolutionary photo booth combines the power of Canon DSLR optics with the convenience of an iPad Pro® with the power and user-friendliness of Landmark LA Photo Party's iPadOS capture and share software solution in an award-winning, lightweight and portable frame.
GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Venture GO boasts an industry-leading design, featuring an iPad Pro®, Canon DSLR optics, and Landmark, their cutting-edge photo booth software. Its sleek, lightweight, and portable design, crafted in Los Angeles by expert industrial designers and mechanical engineers, makes it accessible for both new and professional photo booth operators alike. The Venture GO encompasses all the favorite features of the Venture line-up, including bounce card lighting, ring light, infinite LEDs, brand-ability, lightweight construction, 5G cellular connectivity, and seamless doors.
"We create tools that propel photo activations to success with uncompromising technology experiences," said David Miller, CEO of LA Photo Party. "With the Venture GO, we combine the best-in-class image quality, connectivity, and portability to get the perfect experience. It embodies the best photo booth solution available."
The Venture GO incorporates Landmark for iPad and adds DSLR capabilities with a suite of entertaining features, including photo and video capture, boomerangs, GIFs, and more. Landmark simplifies the integration of lead collection through microsites, printing and sharing, age gates, surveys, and disclaimers into the workflow. Create customizable microsites for photo delivery that match the event's theme seamlessly.
About LA Photo Party
LA Photo Party is a modern take on the classic photo booth experience; offering a range of award-winning hardware in the Explorer, the Venture, Venture GO, and the Infinite photo booths, with the powerful capture software Photo Booth Upload, Landmark, and the instant-sharing software Photo Party Upload, and Landmark, a powerful photo booth solution for iPad. LA Photo Party provides customized event photography solutions that connect brands to their audiences in memorable ways. Their state-of-the-art equipment and dynamic team create custom activations that engage and entertain guests, capturing unforgettable moments and elevating events of all kinds.
