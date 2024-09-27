LA PR Agency, Marketing Maven, Recognized for Its National Rankings Across Multiple Verticals in O'Dwyer's Annual List of Top PR Firms

It makes me very proud to have Marketing Maven nationally ranked in 11 verticals for the work we do to help so many organizations carry out such meaningful work, especially with the nonprofit organizations we support. Post this

Marketing Maven scored highly in the following verticals: professional services, healthcare, travel & economic development, technology, education, non-profits, home furnishings, beauty/fashion/lifestyle, financial and investor relations, entertainment and real estate finance and development.

The highest-ranking verticals serviced by Marketing Maven in 2023 based on CPA-verified revenue per vertical follow below:

1. Home Furnishings: Ranked #17 in the nation

2. Beauty/Fashion/Lifestyle: Ranked #24 in the nation

3. Entertainment: Ranked #25 in the nation

4. Education: Ranked #27 in the nation

5. Professional Services: Ranked #28 in the nation

6. Non-Profits: Ranked #30 in the nation

7. Travel & Economic Development: Ranked #31 in the nation

8. Real Estate Finance & Development: Ranked #36 in the nation

9. Financial & Investor Relations: Ranked #49 in the nation

10. Technology: Ranked #55 in the nation

11. Healthcare: Ranked #69 in the nation

Marketing Maven, founded in the greater Los Angeles area by CEO and President Lindsey Carnett, specializes in market research, social media marketing, digital advertising, influencer marketing and Public Relations. The agency also has a New York City office.

O'Dwyer's has been conducting its PR firm rankings for 54 years. PR firms have distinctive financials. At least half of income is used for staff pay. Its rankings measure counseling and media contact services, not advertising or production expenses. View rankings instructions.

"The ingenuity and work ethic of our Marketing Maven team continue to propel the agency to new heights as we celebrate our milestone 15th anniversary," said Carnett. "It makes me very proud to have Marketing Maven nationally ranked in 11 verticals for the work we do to help so many organizations carry out such meaningful work, especially with the nonprofit organizations we support. Healthcare is another passion area for me-- and most of these startups have funding for innovation that's exciting to bring to the market."

Carnett's Marketing Maven Method has been fine-tuned through over a decade of successful campaigns and more than $1 billion of earned revenue for happy clients. The first stage of the Marketing Maven Method is Insights360, market research powered by Sentio360, a suite of proprietary business intelligence tools fueled by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. Next is Strategy360 where the insights gained in the deep-dive market research are used to create an actionable marketing roadmap. Finally, Implementation360 is most significant. It is where the collected knowledge is put forward to execute the marketing tactics that help clients attain their desired outcomes.

The Implementation360 stage includes content marketing, public relations, social media marketing, influencer marketing, digital advertising, event marketing and email marketing. By following The Marketing Maven Method, businesses have a competitive advantage to generate more investment, take market share from competitors faster and improve product development and go-to-market speed. To download Marketing Maven's complimentary e-book about The Marketing Maven Method, visit: E Book - Marketing Maven.

About Marketing Maven

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 9088758908, [email protected], www.marketingmaven.com

