LA Ramen Scene Gets Disrupted: Taipei's 4.5-Star Phenomenon Ramen Chikumo Launches $2 Sapporo Beer in Sawtelle

In Japan and Taiwan, ramen and beer are inseparable. Getting our alcohol license means we can finally offer the complete authentic experience LA deserves.

To mark the occasion, the restaurant is offering:

$2 Sapporo Draft Beer (16oz)

Regularly $8 | 75% Off | Unlimited Per Customer

Available Through March 31, 2026

In a neighborhood where ramen lines are common and parking is scarce, Ramen Chikumo is adding another incentive: 90 minutes of validated parking.

From Taipei's "Ramen War Zone" to

LA's Little Osaka

Although headquartered in Tokyo, Chikumo built its reputation in Taipei — operating until 3–4AM and earning the nickname:

"台北最強宵夜" (Taipei's Ultimate Late-Night Destination)

The brand competes in what locals call the city's "first-tier ramen war zone," yet maintains consistent 4.7+ ratings across all locations.

Los Angeles marks its first expansion beyond Taiwan.

Why This Matters to LA Ramen Fans

Unlike the tonkotsu-heavy ramen scene dominating Los Angeles, Chikumo specializes in:

Tori-Paitan (Chicken Paitan)

A rich, creamy chicken-based broth that has become one of Japan's fastest-growing ramen categories.

What Sets It Apart:

12+ hour whole-chicken broth

Layered umami built naturally (no MSG or artificial additives)

Egg-free custom noodles

Low-temperature chashu (pork 5.5 hrs / chicken 1.5 hrs)

Japanese-owned & operated

"Tori-paitan lines in Tokyo and Taipei regularly stretch 30–40 minutes," a spokesperson said. "We're bringing that same level of craft to LA."

$2 Beer Meets Japanese Ramen Culture

With its newly approved alcohol license, Chikumo now offers beer, sake, and cocktails — finally delivering the ramen-and-beer culture common in Japan.

The $2 Sapporo promotion runs through March 31, 2026, available all day, every day.

Located at 11301 W Olympic Blvd #118, Sawtelle, ramen bowls range from $18.

About Ramen Chikumo

Ramen Chikumo is a Tokyo-headquartered ramen company specializing in authentic tori-paitan made without MSG or artificial additives. With three highly rated locations in Taipei and its first U.S. location in Los Angeles, the brand focuses on late-night dining, Japanese craftsmanship, and uncompromising technique.

Visit: https://us.chikumo-ramen.com/menu

IG: https://www.instagram.com/chikumo_usa/

@chikumo_usa

Promotion Details

What: Sapporo Draft Beer (16oz) – $2

Regular Price: $8

Discount: 75% Off

Limit: Unlimited

When: March 3–31, 2026

Where: 11301 W Olympic Blvd #118, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Parking: 90-minute validated parking

Media Contact

