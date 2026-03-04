LA Ramen Scene Gets Disrupted: Taipei's 4.5-Star Phenomenon Ramen Chikumo Launches $2 Sapporo Beer in Sawtelle

Ramen Chikumo

Mar 04, 2026, 17:30 ET


Ramen Chikumo brings Taipei's tori-paitan craze to LA, celebrates alcohol license with $2 Sapporo

Tokyo-Headquartered Tori-Paitan Specialist Celebrates Alcohol License with Unlimited $2 Draft Beer Through March 31

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LA ramen scene just got more competitive.

Ramen Chikumo — a Tokyo-headquartered ramen brand that became a late-night sensation in Taipei with three locations earning 4.7+ stars across 10,000+ reviews — is celebrating a major milestone at its first U.S. location in Sawtelle: the approval of its alcohol license.

To mark the occasion, the restaurant is offering:

$2 Sapporo Draft Beer (16oz)

Regularly $8 | 75% Off | Unlimited Per Customer

Available Through March 31, 2026

In a neighborhood where ramen lines are common and parking is scarce, Ramen Chikumo is adding another incentive: 90 minutes of validated parking.

From Taipei's "Ramen War Zone" to

LA's Little Osaka

Although headquartered in Tokyo, Chikumo built its reputation in Taipei — operating until 3–4AM and earning the nickname:

"台北最強宵夜" (Taipei's Ultimate Late-Night Destination)

The brand competes in what locals call the city's "first-tier ramen war zone," yet maintains consistent 4.7+ ratings across all locations.

Los Angeles marks its first expansion beyond Taiwan.

Why This Matters to LA Ramen Fans

Unlike the tonkotsu-heavy ramen scene dominating Los Angeles, Chikumo specializes in:

Tori-Paitan (Chicken Paitan)

A rich, creamy chicken-based broth that has become one of Japan's fastest-growing ramen categories.

What Sets It Apart:

  • 12+ hour whole-chicken broth
  • Layered umami built naturally (no MSG or artificial additives)
  • Egg-free custom noodles
  • Low-temperature chashu (pork 5.5 hrs / chicken 1.5 hrs)
  • Japanese-owned & operated

"Tori-paitan lines in Tokyo and Taipei regularly stretch 30–40 minutes," a spokesperson said. "We're bringing that same level of craft to LA."

$2 Beer Meets Japanese Ramen Culture

With its newly approved alcohol license, Chikumo now offers beer, sake, and cocktails — finally delivering the ramen-and-beer culture common in Japan.

The $2 Sapporo promotion runs through March 31, 2026, available all day, every day.

Located at 11301 W Olympic Blvd #118, Sawtelle, ramen bowls range from $18.

About Ramen Chikumo

Ramen Chikumo is a Tokyo-headquartered ramen company specializing in authentic tori-paitan made without MSG or artificial additives. With three highly rated locations in Taipei and its first U.S. location in Los Angeles, the brand focuses on late-night dining, Japanese craftsmanship, and uncompromising technique.

Visit: https://us.chikumo-ramen.com/menu

IG: https://www.instagram.com/chikumo_usa/

@chikumo_usa

Promotion Details

What: Sapporo Draft Beer (16oz) – $2

Regular Price: $8

Discount: 75% Off

Limit: Unlimited

When: March 3–31, 2026

Where: 11301 W Olympic Blvd #118, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Parking: 90-minute validated parking

Media Contact:

Mischa Hayase

PR Representative

Email: [email protected]

Restaurant Contact:

Kento Waga

Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 424-483-5728

Media Contact

Mischa Hayase, Ramen Chikumo, 1 424-483-5728, [email protected]

SOURCE Ramen Chikumo