LA Ramen Scene Gets Disrupted: Taipei's 4.5-Star Phenomenon Ramen Chikumo Launches $2 Sapporo Beer in Sawtelle

Ramen Chikumo brings Taipei's tori-paitan craze to LA, celebrates alcohol license with $2 Sapporo
Tokyo-Headquartered Tori-Paitan Specialist Celebrates Alcohol License with Unlimited $2 Draft Beer Through March 31
LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LA ramen scene just got more competitive.
Ramen Chikumo — a Tokyo-headquartered ramen brand that became a late-night sensation in Taipei with three locations earning 4.7+ stars across 10,000+ reviews — is celebrating a major milestone at its first U.S. location in Sawtelle: the approval of its alcohol license.
To mark the occasion, the restaurant is offering:
$2 Sapporo Draft Beer (16oz)
Regularly $8 | 75% Off | Unlimited Per Customer
Available Through March 31, 2026
In a neighborhood where ramen lines are common and parking is scarce, Ramen Chikumo is adding another incentive: 90 minutes of validated parking.
From Taipei's "Ramen War Zone" to
LA's Little Osaka
Although headquartered in Tokyo, Chikumo built its reputation in Taipei — operating until 3–4AM and earning the nickname:
"台北最強宵夜" (Taipei's Ultimate Late-Night Destination)
The brand competes in what locals call the city's "first-tier ramen war zone," yet maintains consistent 4.7+ ratings across all locations.
Los Angeles marks its first expansion beyond Taiwan.
Why This Matters to LA Ramen Fans
Unlike the tonkotsu-heavy ramen scene dominating Los Angeles, Chikumo specializes in:
Tori-Paitan (Chicken Paitan)
A rich, creamy chicken-based broth that has become one of Japan's fastest-growing ramen categories.
What Sets It Apart:
- 12+ hour whole-chicken broth
- Layered umami built naturally (no MSG or artificial additives)
- Egg-free custom noodles
- Low-temperature chashu (pork 5.5 hrs / chicken 1.5 hrs)
- Japanese-owned & operated
"Tori-paitan lines in Tokyo and Taipei regularly stretch 30–40 minutes," a spokesperson said. "We're bringing that same level of craft to LA."
$2 Beer Meets Japanese Ramen Culture
With its newly approved alcohol license, Chikumo now offers beer, sake, and cocktails — finally delivering the ramen-and-beer culture common in Japan.
The $2 Sapporo promotion runs through March 31, 2026, available all day, every day.
Located at 11301 W Olympic Blvd #118, Sawtelle, ramen bowls range from $18.
About Ramen Chikumo
Ramen Chikumo is a Tokyo-headquartered ramen company specializing in authentic tori-paitan made without MSG or artificial additives. With three highly rated locations in Taipei and its first U.S. location in Los Angeles, the brand focuses on late-night dining, Japanese craftsmanship, and uncompromising technique.
Visit: https://us.chikumo-ramen.com/menu
IG: https://www.instagram.com/chikumo_usa/
@chikumo_usa
Promotion Details
What: Sapporo Draft Beer (16oz) – $2
Regular Price: $8
Discount: 75% Off
Limit: Unlimited
When: March 3–31, 2026
Where: 11301 W Olympic Blvd #118, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Parking: 90-minute validated parking
Media Contact:
Mischa Hayase
PR Representative
Email: [email protected]
Restaurant Contact:
Kento Waga
Manager
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 424-483-5728
