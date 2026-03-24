La Tienda Celebrates 30 Years of Bringing the Flavors of Spain and Top Gourmet Gifts to American Tables

"Thirty years ago, we had to make a strong case for the quality of Spanish foods and were among the early champions of products like Jamón Ibérico, olive oil and conservas, now celebrated around the world," recalls Tim Harris, CEO of La Tienda. Post this

Long before specialty Spanish foods were widely available in the U.S., La Tienda was among the first specialty food retailers and importers to introduce Americans to small family producers from Spain. "Thirty years ago, we had to make a strong case for the quality of Spanish foods and were among the early champions of products like Jamón Ibérico, olive oil and conservas, now celebrated around the world," recalls Tim Harris, CEO of La Tienda. "Growing up in Spain, my brothers and I were lucky to experience firsthand the country's incredible diversity of regional flavors. Today we're proud to count more than 80 family producers as partners and friends, and to share their exceptional ingredients and gift items with enthusiasts who have come to cherish them as much as our family always has."

As La Tienda enters its fourth decade, the Harris family is looking ahead with the same spirit that inspired the company's founding: to transmit the joy of Spain's culinary traditions to a wide community of food lovers. This summer, La Tienda will host a Paella Contest, inviting foodies to share their favorite interpretations of Spain's most iconic dish. Finalists will be selected by an expert panel, with the winning recipes showcased through La Tienda's digital platforms on World Paella Day (September 20, 2026). La Tienda will continue to share original content inspired by their profound ties to Spain, including recipes and cooking tips; ideas for entertaining and gifting in true Spanish style; and profiles of the talented chefs and families working to preserve artisanal foodways.

Submission guidelines for the Summer Paella Contest will be announced on July 15, 2026. The submission deadline is August 31, 2026, with the winner to be announced on World Paella Day. To receive direct notifications about La Tienda news, including promotional offers and contests, sign up here. For more information, including team interviews, product stories and gourmet gift and holiday collections, please contact Elizabeth Stout ([email protected]).

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Photos for editorial use are available for download here (Photo credit: La Tienda).

About La Tienda

Founded in 1996, La Tienda is a family-owned specialty food and gifting company dedicated to showcasing Spain's finest culinary traditions. Known for its beautifully curated gourmet gifts, La Tienda partners with more than 80 artisanal producers to bring the country's foremost regional specialties to American tables. Its curated collection includes iconic foods such as Jamón Ibérico, conservas, artisan cheeses, estate olive oils, saffron and paella ingredients, along with handcrafted tableware and paella kits—available for home cooks seeking authentic Spanish ingredients and as gourmet gifts for holidays and special occasions. Rooted in family values and cultural authenticity, La Tienda is committed to supporting traditional foodways, championing small producers and fostering community. The company has earned recognition as a National Outstanding Workplace of the Year, reflecting its dedication to caring for employees through livable wages, quality health care and free language classes, and is actively involved in efforts to fight hunger and food insecurity. For more information, visit www.LaTienda.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Stout, La Tienda, 1 2016154186, [email protected], https://www.tienda.com/

SOURCE La Tienda