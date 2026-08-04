La Tienda Invites Home Cooks Across America to Celebrate Spain's Most Iconic Dish in Annual Summer Paella Photo Contest

"Over the past 30 years, it's been incredible to watch paella evolve from a specialty dish into one of America's favorite ways to cook and entertain," said Tim Harris, CEO of La Tienda. Post this

"Over the past 30 years, it's been incredible to watch paella evolve from a specialty dish into one of America's favorite ways to cook and entertain," said Tim Harris, CEO of La Tienda. "Today, our customers are cooking paella everywhere—from city apartments and suburban backyards to beach vacations, camping trips, brunches and holiday celebrations. While everyone adds their own flair to the dish, paella remains rooted in authentic Spanish cooking and the joy of gathering over a wonderful meal. That's exactly what we hope to celebrate through this year's contest."

Originating in Valencia, Spain, paella has become one of the world's most recognizable rice dishes because of its versatility and affordability. Whether prepared with seafood, vegetables, chicken, beef or other regional ingredients, the dish can easily adapt to the season, the setting and the people gathered around the table.

At the heart of every authentic paella are a few essential ingredients that are fundamental to traditional preparation. Classic rice varieties like Bomba and Calasparra grown primarily around Valencia are prized for their ability to absorb flavorful broth while retaining a firm texture. Spanish saffron, harvested from the crocus flower, gives paella its unmistakable aroma and brilliant golden color, while Spain's world-renowned extra virgin olive oils add vibrant fruit, subtle peppery notes, and a rich foundation.

Founded in 1996, La Tienda works directly with artisan producers throughout Spain to source authentic ingredients, cookware and specialty foods that help home cooks recreate the country's culinary traditions. Through recipes, educational resources and curated paella kits, the company has introduced thousands of Americans to the experience of cooking and sharing paella at home for everything from small gatherings to larger events.

This year's Summer Paella Photo Contest invites participants from across the United States to showcase both classic and creative interpretations of the dish.

How to Enter:

From now through August 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST, participants can enter by:

Following @LaTienda_US on Instagram

Posting an original paella photo to their permanent Instagram feed

Tagging @LaTienda_US

Including the hashtag #MyPaella26

Adding a brief caption describing their paella

Instagram accounts must be set to public for entries to be eligible. Entries will be judged on creativity, technique and presentation.

Prizes Include:

Grand Prize: $1,000 La Tienda gift card

Three Runner-Up Prizes: $200 La Tienda gift cards

Weekly featured winners will also receive special prizes throughout the contest.

No purchase is necessary to enter. Contestants must be legal U.S. residents who are at least 21 years old. Official rules are available at tienda.com/support/photo-contest-rules.

For additional information about La Tienda, authentic Spanish ingredients or the Summer Paella Photo Contest, visit www.LaTienda.com.

Additional Assets:

Photos for editorial use are available for download here (Photo credit: La Tienda).

About La Tienda

Founded in 1996, La Tienda is a family-owned specialty food and gifting company dedicated to showcasing Spain's finest culinary traditions. Known for its beautifully curated gourmet gifts, La Tienda partners with more than 80 artisanal producers to bring the country's foremost regional specialties to American tables. Its curated collection includes iconic foods such as Jamón Ibérico, conservas, artisan cheeses, estate olive oils, saffron and paella ingredients, along with handcrafted tableware and paella kits—available for home cooks seeking authentic Spanish ingredients and as gourmet gifts for holidays and special occasions. Rooted in family values and cultural authenticity, La Tienda is committed to supporting traditional foodways, championing small producers and fostering community. The company has earned recognition as a National Outstanding Workplace of the Year, reflecting its dedication to caring for employees through livable wages, quality health care and free language classes, and is actively involved in efforts to fight hunger and food insecurity. For more information, visit www.LaTienda.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Stout, La Tienda, 1 2016154186, [email protected], https://www.tienda.com/

SOURCE La Tienda