La Toque Celebrates January with the 44th Year of Its Iconic All Black Winter Truffle Menu and Special "Tour de France" Tasting Menus in Napa Valley

Now in its 44th season, La Toque's All Black Winter Truffle Menu is a multi-course celebration of one of the world's most treasured ingredients. Each dish is created to let fresh black truffles take the lead, highlighting their character at peak season. Offered January 7–25, 2026, the menu features truffles from trusted growers and is prepared without truffle oils or artificial flavorings, a hallmark of Chef Ken Frank's commitment to honest, ingredient-driven cooking.

The menu progresses course by course. It begins with truffled tongue toast, a warm truffle gougère, and a black truffle croqueta, followed by artichoke soup with fresh black truffle. Ora King salmon cooked sous vide is paired with sunchoke, wild mushrooms, and black truffle sabayon, then gives way to stinging nettle berlingots with ricotta, duck confit, and black trumpets. A chicken ballotine "en demi-deuil" leads into Brillat-Savarin ripened with fresh black truffle and crispy crumpets, and the experience concludes with a black truffle floating island.

During the winter truffle season, the All Black Winter Truffle Menu takes the place of the Chef's Tasting Menu, with optional wine pairings thoughtfully curated from La Toque's acclaimed cellar. The Truffle Menu is $295, the Vegetarian Truffle Menu is $200, and wine pairings are available for $125 per person.

As part of Napa Valley Restaurant Month, La Toque also introduces a rotating series of four-course "Tour de France" tasting menus, available January 7 through January 31, 2026. Designed exclusively by the La Toque culinary team, each week explores a different French region and drawing inspiration from Provence, Lyon, Normandie, and beyond.

Thoughtfully priced at $75 per person, the menus offer guests an accessible way to experience regional French flavors through La Toque's seasonal, ingredient-driven lens. Optional wine pairings are available, and guests should select the Napa Valley Restaurant Month menu when booking.

"January allows us to celebrate what inspires us most," says Chef Ken Frank. "Our All Black Winter Truffle Menu honors one of the great treasures of the culinary world, while our 'Tour de France' menus invite guests to travel with us through France's traditions and flavors, all right here in Napa Valley."

Reservations for both seasonal experiences are limited, and advance booking is highly recommended, visit latoque.com to book reservations.

About La Toque

La Toque is the signature restaurant of Chef Ken Frank, located in downtown Napa at the Westin Verasa. Recognized with a Michelin Star for over a decade and Wine Spectator's Grand Award since 2014, La Toque is celebrated for its French-inspired, seasonally driven menus and world-class wine program. The restaurant's seasonal menus are thoughtfully crafted, featuring ingredients sourced from a trusted network of local farmers, growers, and producers. At La Toque, every dish reflects a dedication to peak-season ingredients, sustainability, and ethically produced foods. For more information, visit www.latoque.com or @LaToque on Facebook and @LaToqueRestaurant on Instagram.

