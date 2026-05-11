La Tourangelle Launches at Target® with Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Limited-Edition Spring Packaging

La Tourangelle celebrates spring with playful floral packaging, featuring Smooth & Fruity and Bright & Peppery, two everyday extra virgin olive oil flavors landing in 800 Target stores this May.

WOODLAND, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This spring, La Tourangelle, the French American family-owned culinary oil maker in operation since 1867, is unveiling a fresh look for two of its most popular extra virgin olive oils: Bright & Peppery and Smooth & Fruity. The Floral Collection, featuring pastel pink and purple designs, arrives exclusively at select Target stores nationwide just in time for spring. The limited-edition seasonal packaging offers a playful, yet elevated aesthetic to brighten kitchens and invite smiles.

Pairing form with function, La Tourangelle's signature metal tin design protects its extensive collection of everyday and specialty oils from harmful UV exposure and oxidation, preserving flavor and freshness longer. With a legacy over a century in the making, La Tourangelle embraces small-batch, artisan production to ensure the best quality and taste in every bottle.

"At its best, cooking is both ritual and play. A simple way to bring a little more beauty into the everyday," said Matthieu Kohlmeyer, Founder and CEO of La Tourangelle. "With our Floral Collection, we leaned into that spirit, wrapping exceptional EVOO in a design that feels fresh, expressive, and a little indulgent. It's a playful nod to the season, with the same uncompromising quality at its core."

La Tourangelle's Extra Virgin Olive Oil is cold pressed from early harvest Spanish olives and available in two everyday EVOO flavors:

Smooth & Fruity: now available at Target in a limited-edition purple lavender tin is soft and buttery with a clean, floral finish. With hints of tropical fruit, green olive, and a subtle herbaceous note, its universal flavor is ideal for everyday cooking and finishing.





Bright & Peppery: now available at Target in a limited-edition pink tulip tin is a sharper, more traditional Spanish olive oil. Notes of freshly cut grass and its bold, peppery bite make it ideal for finishing and bringing dimension and depth to everyday cooking.

Both are available in 750 ml tins in May 2026 at over 800 Target stores nationwide, retailing on average between $15.99–$16.99. For more information, visit latourangelle.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook. For recipe inspiration, visit Pinterest. For images see here.

About La Tourangelle

La Tourangelle is known for its award-winning culinary oils packaged in signature metal tins. Based in Saumur, France and Woodland, California, La Tourangelle is known for their hand-crafted artisan oils steeped in the oil-making tradition of the Loire Valley while sourcing locally to produce small batch, minimally processed, flavorful oils that are rich in nutrition and balanced in taste. The family-owned company and 150-year-old mill is keeping alive the traditional production methods at one of the few remaining oil mills in Saumur, France and in Woodland, California, since 2002. La Tourangelle believes in the pursuit of exceptional taste and artisan excellence with uncompromising nutritional benefits. The production of artisan nut oils begins with sourcing high-quality nuts, toasting gently in custom-made, French cast-iron kettles before pressing them to extract pure, exquisite nut oil. La Tourangelle California mill is solar powered and surrounded by 13,000 olive trees. Organic farming, early harvest and delicate olive pressing make the best California olive oils. In addition to being honored with numerous top product awards from both the Specialty Food Association (Sofi's) and Good Food Awards, the producer hosts a community garden at its mill managed in partnership with Yolo Farm to Fork and dedicated to supporting edible gardens in public school and educating kids about the restorative power of natural food.

Media Contact

Natalie Wayt, La Tourangelle, 1 (949) 375-1141, [email protected], https://latourangelle.com/?srsltid=AfmBOopB6YgNVWouFKIcwur6FdPM3z4PUQ0y4IHcf6N_5nbsy5idhQt2

SOURCE La Tourangelle