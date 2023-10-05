LA Tourism's Dine LA Restaurant Week Celebrates Milestone 15th Anniversary with 15 Days of Dining this Fall

This season's event features a thrilling lineup of nearly 400 participating restaurants canvassing 73 neighborhoods and 31 global cuisines for diners to enjoy and experience. Tweet this

Created by Los Angeles Tourism, Dine LA presents an exceptional opportunity for both locals and tourists to savor the finest dining experiences that the city has to offer. With a diverse array of options, ranging from affordable choices at $15 to more upscale selections exceeding $65 for both lunch and dinner, the culinary event promises something for every palate and budget. In 2023, Los Angeles further cemented its reputation as a culinary powerhouse, achieving the highest number of James Beard honors in the annual awards. Additionally, Los Angeles proudly boasts a remarkable 25 Michelin-starred restaurants, contributing to California's position as the state with the most Michelin-starred establishments in the nation, with a total of 87.

Fall Dine LA Restaurant Week will feature a myriad of new entrants offering a diverse range of cuisines, including several Michelin-rated restaurants—Coni'Seafood in Inglewood, Fishwives in Pasadena and LULU at the Hammer Museum in Westwood.

Additional new participants include:

Porterhouse Bourbon & Bones, Confections by Kirari West and Fansea Sushi in the South Bay

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood

1010 Wine and Events in South LA

Baar Baar and Mona Pasta Bar in DTLA

Truly LA in the Arts District

Las Cazuelas in Highland Park

Casa Cordoba in Montrose

Chong Qing Yao Mei Hot Pot and Boba Cha Cha in Pasadena

Cha in Juliana Los Angeles and Tokki in Koreatown

Caviar Kaspia and Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood

Tatel in Beverly Hills

Lotus Dim Sum Dumpling House and Via Veneto in Santa Monica

Superba Food + Bread and Fig Tree in Venice

Love.Life restaurant in Culver City

San Fernando Valley staples, Jinya Ramen Bar in Studio City and Granville in North Hollywood

This season's Dine LA proudly commemorates Greg Dulan of Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen's recent James Beard Nomination for Outstanding Restaurateur, a significant honor which showcases the city's culinary prowess.

Los Angeles area hotel restaurants such as Corteza and LeQa at Sendero at The Ritz Carlton and Cabra Los Angeles at The Hoxton in DTLA; Shirley Brasserie at The Hollywood Roosevelt and ALK at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood; The Hideout at W Los Angeles in Westwood, Palma at Santa Monica Proper Hotel, West & Co at The Hilton Los Angeles Century City, Canopy Club at The Shay Hotel in Culver City, and West Restaurant at Hotel Angeleno on the Westside offer up diverse opportunities for diners to plan "dine and stay" itineraries centered around their Dine LA meal.

To commemorate its 15th anniversary, Dine LA will extend the giveaway for residents of the United States, marking this significant milestone in style. Like the Spring Dine LA event, patrons who partake in Dine LA's Fall initiatives will have the chance to win a generous $1,500 American Express Gift Card by participating through DineLA.com.

Dine LA invites residents and guests of the city to explore, experience, enjoy and post about their culinary journey and favorite meals when the Fall event commences on October 6. To learn more, visit DineLA.com and join the conversation on social @dinela on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About Dine LA:

Dine LA exists to discover, support, and promote Los Angeles's dynamic culinary scene. A key program of Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, Dine LA produces its eponymous Restaurant Week dining event that takes place twice a year and showcases the city as a premier dining destination. Dine LA's programs are designed to stimulate business and introduce new customers to restaurants located in the many neighborhoods throughout LA County. For more information, news, and updates, visit DineLA.com and follow @dinela on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

