La V'rose Skincare has announced that its Skin Drench BG+ and Skin Drench Gold Hydrogel Masks are now available for purchase on Walmart.com.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- La V'rose Skincare, a plant-based, affordable luxury skincare brand, has launched its best-selling Skin Drench BG+ and Skin Drench Gold Hydrogel masks on Walmart.com. The hydrogel technology locks in moisture and delivers active ingredients into the skin while providing intense hydration, and a cooling effect, making them a great go-to option for dry, sensitized, inflamed skin. The Skin Drench BG+ Hydrogel Mask is infused with Beta-Glucan polysaccharides that are 10 times more hydrating than Hyaluronic acid. The Skin Drench Gold Hydrogel Mask contains vitamin C, collagen peptides, and 24k gold that work together to reduce fine lines and wrinkles for smoother, firmer, more youthful-looking skin in as little as 15-20 minutes.

"We are excited to offer our Skin Drench BG+ and Skin Drench Gold Hydrogel Masks to Walmart.com shoppers," said La V'rose Skincare founder and CEO Raschelle Jackson. These masks are the perfect addition to your skincare regimen after a laser treatment, chemical peel facial, or on special occasions when you need to look instantly refreshed.

The Skin Drench BG+ and Skin Drench Gold Hydrogel Mask are available for purchase on Walmart.com in single, 3-pack, or 5-pack quantities, prices ranging between $12-$75.

La V'rose Skincare is passionate in its belief that luxury beauty should be kind to the environment and to your skin. The skincare company was founded in 2020 and offers premium, plant-based, anti-aging skincare solutions at an affordable price. The entire vegan skincare collection is available for purchase online at www.lavroseskincare.com.

