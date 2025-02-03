Lab Alley Achieves ISO 9001Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality

"Lab Alley is dedicated to consistently delivering products and services of the highest quality. ISO 9001 certification reinforces our promise to customers, ensuring they receive reliable solutions that meet their exact standards," said Fred Elabed. Post this

Jose Jimenez, Lab Alley's Quality Assurance Manager, expressed the significance of this milestone, stating, "In our pursuit to deliver superior quality products to our valued customers, Lab Alley has implemented a robust Quality Management System. Achieving ISO 9001 certification not only validates our commitment to quality but also underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and growth within the industry."

Fred Elabed, CEO of Lab Alley, reaffirmed the company's commitment to maintaining exceptional standards, remarking, "Lab Alley is dedicated to consistently delivering products and services of the highest quality. ISO 9001 certification reinforces our promise to customers, ensuring they receive reliable solutions that meet their exact standards."

Holly Elabed, CVO of Lab Alley, highlighted the customer-centric impact of this achievement, stating, "Our ISO 9001 certification is more than just a quality standard—it's a reflection of our promise to put customers first. By continuously improving our processes and upholding the highest levels of quality, we ensure that our customers can trust Lab Alley as a reliable partner for their chemical needs."

Lab Alley's attainment of ISO 9001 certification marks a significant achievement in its ongoing commitment to quality, reliability, and customer-centric operations.

For more information about Lab Alley and its products, please visit LabAlley.com.

About Lab Alley: Lab Alley meticulously sources and curates a diverse range of products to meet the precise technical requirements and specifications of its diverse clientele within its three core offerings; natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals. With Lab Alley, customers can stay on budget, on time, every time with products available in both bulk and small unit sizes. Serving over 16 diverse industries throughout the United States and Canada, Lab Alley provides Essential Chemicals for a Better World and is a trusted partner with an extensive range of high-quality products. For more information about Lab Alley, please visit LabAlley.com.

