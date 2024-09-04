Lab Alley Achieves Kosher Certification for Natural Products

"This achievement ensures our products meet rigorous standards, offering our customers the confidence and assurance they need to create trusted, high-quality end products." Post this

"Lab Alley 's regulatory affairs team displayed efficiency and professionalism, smoothing the certification process," said OVK Rabbi Zvi Zuravin. "The OVK looks forward to working with Lab Alley to maintain its kosher accreditation."

"Securing Kosher certification is a testament to Lab Alley's dedication to quality and integrity," said Lab Alley CEO and Co-Founder Fred Elabed. "This achievement ensures our products meet rigorous standards, offering our customers the confidence and assurance they need to create trusted, high-quality end products."

"Kosher holds profound importance for Jewish individuals, serving as a cornerstone of their religious and cultural identity," said Lab Alley CVO and Co-founder Holly Elabed. "By obtaining this certification, we are demonstrating our deep respect for diverse cultural practices and a dedication to meeting the needs of our broad customer base. "

Kosher requirements for manufacturing processes include avoiding cross-contamination with non-kosher items. Many chemicals, such as food additives, are essential in food and beverage manufacturing processes and keep manufacturing surfaces clean and free of harmful bacteria. Some popular kosher chemicals used in food and beverage processing include ethanol and propylene glycol for cleaning, polysorbate 80, and citric acid as food additives.

About Lab Alley: Lab Alley is a woman-owned and three-time INC. 5000 honoree as one of the fastest growing companies in the country. Lab Alley meticulously sources and curates a diverse range of products to meet the precise technical requirements and specifications of its diverse clientele within its three core offerings; natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals. With Lab Alley, customers can stay on-budget, on-time, every-time with products available in both bulk and small unit sizes. Serving over 16 diverse industries throughout the United States and Canada, Lab Alley provides Essential Chemicals for a Better World and is a trusted partner with an extensive range of high-quality products. For more information about Lab Alley, please visit LabAlley.com.

