Lab Alley Achieves RSPO Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Sustainability

"Earning RSPO certification reflects our commitment to responsible sourcing and providing environmentally conscious options to our customers, helping them make choices that positively impact the planet." Post this

"Sustainability is not just a goal—it's a core principle that drives our decision-making at Lab Alley," said Holly Elabed, Co-founder and CVO. "Earning RSPO certification reflects our commitment to responsible sourcing and providing environmentally conscious options to our customers, helping them make choices that positively impact the planet."

By obtaining RSPO certification, Lab Alley joins a global movement committed to reducing deforestation, protecting biodiversity, and ensuring fair labor practices in palm oil production. This milestone is part of the company's broader mission to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its business.

"As more customers seek natural and environmentally responsible solutions, we are proud to offer RSPO-certified products that meet rigorous sustainability standards," said Fred Elabed, Co-founder and CEO of Lab Alley. "This certification ensures that we are supporting sustainable sourcing practices while continuing to provide the highest-quality ingredients for our customers."

Lab Alley remains dedicated to expanding its portfolio of sustainable, high-quality products to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers. The RSPO certification further strengthens the company's role as a trusted supplier for those prioritizing ethical and environmentally friendly sourcing.

About Lab Alley: Lab Alley is the leading supplier of natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals that meets the precise technical requirements and specifications of its diverse clientele. With Lab Alley, customers can stay on budget, on time, every time with products available in both bulk and small unit sizes. Serving over 16 diverse industries throughout the United States and Canada, Lab Alley provides Essential Chemicals for a Better World and is a trusted partner with an extensive range of high-quality products. For more information about Lab Alley, please visit LabAlley.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Eiben, Lab Alley, 1 (512) 668-9918, [email protected], www.LabAlley.com

SOURCE Lab Alley