Lab Alley Achieves USDA Organic Certification to Ensure Quality and Sustainability

Achieving organic certification is a significant milestone for Lab Alley. It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable products that meet the strictest standards," said CEO and Co-Founder Fred Elabed. Post this

"We recognize the importance of organic certification not only as a mark of quality but as a commitment to environmental stewardship," said Holly Elabed, CVO and Co-founder of Lab Alley. "By adhering to these standards, we contribute to energy conservation, enhance water quality, support local economies, and foster growth in both domestic and international markets."

"Achieving organic certification is a significant milestone for Lab Alley. It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable products that meet the strictest standards," said CEO and Co-Founder Fred Elabed. "This certification not only assures our customers of the purity and integrity of our chemicals but also aligns with our mission to support a healthier, more environmentally conscious world."

Lab Alley undergoes annual audits by Oregon Tilth, a USDA-accredited certifying agency renowned for its commitment to environmental protection and organic integrity. This partnership ensures that Lab Alley maintains transparency and accountability in its operations, offering customers peace of mind regarding the origin and sustainability of their purchases.

As consumer demand for organic products continues to rise, Lab Alley remains at the forefront, providing a diverse portfolio of organic-certified raw materials essential for various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food production. For more information about Lab Alley's commitment to organic certification and its range of certified products, visit Lab Alley's website.

About Lab Alley: Lab Alley is a woman-owned and three-time INC. 5000 honoree as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. Lab Alley meticulously sources and curates a diverse range of products to meet the precise technical requirements and specifications of its diverse clientele within its three core offerings; natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals. With Lab Alley, customers can stay on budget, on time, every time with products available in both bulk and small unit sizes. Serving over 16 diverse industries throughout the United States and Canada, Lab Alley provides Essential Chemicals for a Better World and is a trusted partner with an extensive range of high-quality products. For more information about Lab Alley, please visit LabAlley.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Eiben, Lab Alley, 1 512-668-9918, [email protected], LabAlley.com

SOURCE Lab Alley