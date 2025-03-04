Lab Alley Approved as GSA Vendor by the United States General Services Administration

"This prestigious achievement is a testament to our commitment to excellence, our dedication to serving diverse industries, and the trust we have earned as a reliable supplier of high-quality chemicals." Post this

Holly Elabed, CVO and Co-founder of Lab Alley, expressed enthusiasm about this achievement stating, "I am thrilled to announce Lab Alley has been approved as an official vendor for the United States General Services Administration (GSA). As a women-owned business, this is a significant milestone that enables Lab Alley to supply our extensive range of natural, high-purity, and essential chemicals to federal agencies through the GSA Global Supply program. Elabed continued, "This prestigious achievement is a testament to our commitment to excellence, our dedication to serving diverse industries, and the trust we have earned as a reliable supplier of high-quality chemicals."

Upon awarding of GSA, Fred Elabed, CEO and Co-founder of Lab Alley highlighted this achievement stating, "Securing this approval marks a critical step in advancing Lab Alley as the premier chemical supplier in the United States and Canada. As we look forward to 2025, this accomplishment underscores our commitment to growth and innovation. It's just the beginning of our journey."

Lab Alley's inclusion as a GSA vendor expands its reach and reinforces its commitment to excellence in providing essential chemicals and supplies to government agencies.

About Lab Alley: Lab Alley meticulously sources and curates a variety of products to meet the precise technical requirements and specifications of its diverse clientele within its three core offerings; natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals. With Lab Alley, customers can stay on budget, on time, every time with products available in both bulk and small unit sizes. Serving over 16 diverse industries throughout the United States and Canada, Lab Alley provides Essential Chemicals for a Better World and is a trusted partner with an extensive range of high-quality products. For more information about Lab Alley, please visit LabAlley.com.

Kelsey Eiben, Lab Alley, 1 (512) 668-9918, [email protected], www.LabAlley.com

