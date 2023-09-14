Lab Alley Earns Coveted Spot on Austin Business Journal's 2023 List of Top Local Private Companies

Lab Alley, a leading provider of high-quality laboratory and chemical supplies, announces its inclusion on the prestigious Austin Business Journal's list of Top Local Private Companies for the year 2023.

AUSTIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lab Alley (laballey.com), a leading provider of high-quality laboratory and chemical supplies, proudly announces its inclusion on the prestigious Austin Business Journal's list of Top Local Private Companies for the year 2023. This recognition further solidifies Lab Alley's position as a key player in the thriving Austin business community and the broader scientific industry.

Lab Alley's commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to providing top-notch products and services have earned them a well-deserved spot on this exclusive list. Their extensive range of laboratory essentials includes top-selling products such as Ethanol, Isopropanol, and Hydrogen Peroxide, which are essential for a wide variety of scientific applications.

Holly Elabed, the founder of Lab Alley, expressed her excitement and gratitude for this achievement, saying, "We are honored to be recognized by the Austin Business Journal as one of the top local private companies in 2023. This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's hard work and our unwavering commitment to delivering quality products and services to our valued customers."

Lab Alley takes immense pride in its products' quality and safety. Ethanol, Isopropanol, and Hydrogen Peroxide are indispensable in laboratory settings, and Lab Alley's offerings have consistently met the rigorous standards demanded by the scientific community.

In addition to its remarkable product portfolio, Lab Alley proudly boasts recognition as a National Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certified company. This certification underscores the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the business world, celebrating the achievements of women in leadership roles.

Furthermore, 2023 marks the third consecutive year Lab Alley has been included in the prestigious INC 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This achievement showcases Lab Alley's continued growth and impact within the industry.

Lab Alley's recognition on the Austin Business Journal's list of Top Local Private Companies is a testament to their dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. As they continue to grow and thrive in the heart of Austin, Lab Alley remains committed to providing the the finest laboratory supplies and chemicals available.

For more information about Lab Alley and their product offerings, please visit laballey.com or contact their team at [email protected].

About Lab Alley:

Lab Alley is a leading provider of laboratory and chemical supplies, offering a wide range of high-quality products to scientists, researchers, and laboratories around the world. With a commitment to excellence, Lab Alley has earned recognition for its top-selling products such as Ethanol, Isopropanol, and Hydrogen Peroxide, as well as its dedication to diversity and inclusion as a National Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certified company. In 2023, Lab Alley achieved its third consecutive inclusion in the INC 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the scientific industry. For more information, please visit laballey.com.

