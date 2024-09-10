Lab Alley Earns Prestigious Ranking and Industry Recognition from Austin Business Journal

Lab Alley, a leading provider of high-quality natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals has proudly announced a significant achievement. Lab Alley placed #64 on Austin Business Journal's 2024 list of Private Companies Based Locally.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lab Alley, a leading provider of high-quality natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals has proudly announced a significant achievement. Lab Alley placed #64 on Austin Business Journal's 2024 list of Private Companies Based Locally.

The 2024 list of privately held companies represents the region's most successful businesses. To be eligible, companies must have headquarters in the Austin area. Lab Alley is honored to be ranked alongside some of the most prominent companies nationwide, reflecting its strong presence and growing influence within the industry.

In addition to this prestigious ranking, Lab Alley's Co-founder & Chief Visionary Officer, Holly Elabed, has been named one of Austin Business Journal's "People on the Move". This honor highlights Holly's exceptional contributions, leadership, and significant impact on Lab Alley's growth and innovation.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the Austin Business Journal," said Holly Elabed. "At Lab Alley, our success is driven by a deep commitment to personally care for our customers, while professionally meeting their needs. Being part of Austin's vibrant business community inspires us to keep innovating and contributing to the growth of this incredible city."

Austin Business Journal's "People On The Move" is Austin's multi-channel platform informing business leaders where the best and brightest are leading in their respective industries. This recognition demonstrates Holly's commitment to industry innovation, business impact, and community development.

Lab Alley is in a season of growth. Earlier this year, the company made a strategic move to a new, state-of-the-art facility spanning 33,000 square feet. This expansion came in response to the increasing demands from Lab Alley's loyal customer base and its commitment to providing superior products and services across various industries. The new facility has significantly enhanced Lab Alley's capacity to meet the growing needs of its diverse clientele.

Read the full stories here:

Lab Alley's Ranking on 2024 List of Private Companies Based Locally

Holly Elabed Recognition on 2024 list of People on the Move

For more information about Lab Alley, please visit laballey.com.

About Lab Alley: Lab Alley is a woman-owned and three-time INC. 5000 honoree as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. Lab Alley meticulously sources and curates a diverse range of products to meet the precise technical requirements and specifications of its diverse clientele within its three core offerings; natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals. With Lab Alley, customers can stay on budget, on time, every time with products available in both bulk and small unit sizes. Serving over 16 diverse industries throughout the United States and Canada, Lab Alley provides Essential Chemicals for a Better World and is a trusted partner with an extensive range of high-quality products. For more information about Lab Alley, please visit LabAlley.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Eiben, Lab Alley, 1 (512) 668-9918, [email protected], www.LabAlley.com

SOURCE Lab Alley