Lab Alley Earns Recognition on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fourth Time

Lab Alley's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 highlights its rapid revenue growth and strategic expansion, solidifying its position as a key player in the essential chemical market. The company's focus on providing high-quality chemicals with exceptional customer service has been a driving force behind its success.

"Our vision has always been bigger than chemicals—we're building a company that challenges convention, champions clean science, and redefines what a modern chemical supplier looks like," said Holly Elabed, Chief Visionary Officer and Co-founder of Lab Alley. "This recognition is a milestone on our mission to lead with purpose—by aligning our growth with sustainability, responsible sourcing, and a bold commitment to customer success. We're not just scaling a company—we're shaping a better future for science, industry, and the planet."

The 2025 Inc. 5000 list ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Lab Alley: Lab Alley is the leading supplier of natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals that meets the precise technical requirements and specifications of its diverse clientele. With Lab Alley, customers can stay on budget, on time, every time with products available in both bulk and small unit sizes. Serving over 16 diverse industries throughout the United States and Canada, Lab Alley provides Essential Chemicals for a Better World and is a trusted partner with an extensive range of high-quality products. For more information about Lab Alley, please visit LabAlley.com.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

