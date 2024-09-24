Lab Alley Highlights the Benefits of Kosher and Organic Certifications Across Multiple Industries

Lab Alley, the leading supplier of natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals, underscores the significant benefits of kosher and organic to enhance market competitiveness across industries. These certifications represent a commitment to quality, safety, and ethical standards, assuring consumers and industry stakeholders.

Kosher and Organic certifications enhance market competitiveness by allowing businesses to confidently source certified ingredients that meet strict quality and ethical standards. These certifications appeal to a growing consumer base that values transparency, safety, and sustainability, helping brands differentiate themselves in a crowded market. By using certified ingredients, companies can strengthen their reputation, build customer trust, and expand their market reach across diverse industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, botanical, and personal care.

A Dual Commitment

"At Lab Alley, we understand the importance of Kosher and Organic certifications in meeting the diverse needs of our customers across multiple industries," said Fred Elabed, CEO and Co-founder of Lab Alley. "These certifications not only demonstrate our commitment to quality and ethical standards but also enhance the marketability and trustworthiness of our products."

"Our commitment to Kosher and Organic certifications empowers our customers to create products that stand out in the market," said Holly Elabed, CVO and Co-founder of Lab Alley. "These certifications not only assure quality and safety but also enhance the competitiveness of end products by meeting the growing consumer demand for transparency and ethical sourcing."

Lab Alley is dedicated to providing Kosher and Organic certified raw materials, ensuring all industries can confidently offer products that meet the highest standards of purity, safety, and sustainability. For more information about Lab Alley's certified products and their benefits, visit Lab Alley's website.

Kosher Certification: A Seal of Trust

Kosher requirements for manufacturing processes include avoiding cross-contamination with non-kosher items. Many chemicals, such as food additives, are essential in food and beverage manufacturing processes and keep manufacturing surfaces clean and free of harmful bacteria. Some popular kosher chemicals used in food and beverage processing include ethanol and propylene glycol for cleaning, polysorbate 80, and citric acid as food additives. The kosher certification process, in partnership with Vaad Hoeir of St. Louis, involved an extensive application process including multiple on-site inspections, continual maintenance, and re-evaluations to ensure requirements were upheld.

Organic Certification: Commitment to Sustainability

The National Organic Program (NOP) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulates and accredits certifying agencies that enforce strict criteria for products labeled as "100% Organic," "Organic," or "Made with Organic (specified ingredients)." This certification assures consumers and producers alike Lab Alley's offerings meet stringent requirements, ensuring the conservation of natural resources, the protection of ecosystems, and the use of only approved inputs for crops, livestock, and processing.

About Lab Alley

Lab Alley is a woman-owned and three-time INC. 5000 honoree as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. Lab Alley meticulously sources and curates a diverse range of products to meet the precise technical requirements and specifications of its diverse clientele within its three core offerings; natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals. With Lab Alley, customers can stay on budget, on time, every time with products available in both bulk and small unit sizes. Serving over 16 diverse industries throughout the United States and Canada, Lab Alley provides Essential Chemicals for a Better World and is a trusted partner with an extensive range of high-quality products. For more information about Lab Alley, please visit LabAlley.com.

Media Contact

