Lab Alley, LLC Expands Operations with Move to New 33,000 Square Feet Facility in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lab Alley, LLC, a leading provider of high-quality chemicals and laboratory supplies, is pleased to announce its strategic move to a new, state-of-the-art facility spanning 33,000 square feet, located at 12501 Pauls Valley Rd, Suites A-F, Austin, TX 78737.
The expansion comes in response to the increasing demands from Lab Alley's loyal customer base and the company's commitment to providing superior products and services across various industries. The new facility, more than triple the size of its previous location, will significantly enhance Lab Alley's capacity to meet the growing needs of its diverse clientele. The increased warehouse and office space will enable Lab Alley to introduce new services, create custom formulations, and expand their product line to include more Organic, Halal, and Kosher-certified products.
"We are thrilled about our move to this expansive and modern facility, which marks a significant step forward for Lab Alley," said Holly Elabed, Co-founder and CVO. "This major milestone is a testament to the loyalty of our customers and the growing demand for our products. The added space allows us to not only increase our line of products but also enhance our ability to provide solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients, large and small."
With its strategic location in Austin, Texas, Lab Alley plays a key role in the region's dynamic business landscape and contributes to the growth of industries that rely on their products and expertise.
For more information about Lab Alley, LLC and its expanded facility, please visit laballey.com.
About Lab Alley, LLC: Lab Alley, LLC, as woman-owned, is a leading supplier of chemicals, laboratory equipment, and supplies, serving a diverse range of industries, including personal care, cosmetics, CBD/Hemp, food and beverage, laboratories, pharmaceuticals, and more. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Lab Alley has built a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses and research institutions across the United States.
