Lab Alley Named No. 3,746 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Lab Alley Earns a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses for the Fifth Time, with CEO Fred Elabed and CVO Holly Elabed Celebrating at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Times Square.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lab Alley announced it has been ranked No. 3,746 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

To celebrate this milestone, Chief Executive Officer Fred Elabed and Chief Visionary Officer Holly Elabed were honored yesterday morning at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, where Lab Alley was featured on the iconic Nasdaq tower overlooking Times Square.

"Standing in the heart of Times Square as our company was spotlighted on the world stage is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire organization," said Fred Elabed, CEO of Lab Alley. "While Holly and I represented Lab Alley at Nasdaq, this achievement belongs to every department, team, and individual in our company. Their daily commitment is the true driving force behind our growth."

"Being invited by Inc. 5000 to attend the ringing of the bell at Nasdaq as a five-time honoree, and to announce our place on this year's list, is a dream come true," said Holly Elabed, Chief Visionary Officer of Lab Alley. "We are deeply thankful to everyone who made this memorable achievement possible."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Lab Alley

Lab Alley is a leading e-commerce provider of high purity essential chemicals and laboratory supplies. Based in Austin, Texas, the company supports businesses, researchers, and technical operations across the country with an extensive product catalog, a reliable supply chain, and dedicated customer support.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Kim Glosson, Lab Alley, 1 5126689918, [email protected], www.laballey.com

SOURCE Lab Alley