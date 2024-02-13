Lab Alley Ranks #16 on the 2023 Top 50 List of Women-Owned Businesses by the Austin Business Journal

Lab Alley, a leading provider of high-quality laboratory and industrial chemicals, proudly announces its ranking #16 on the 2023 Top 50 List of Women-Owned Businesses in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lab Alley, a leading provider of high-quality laboratory and industrial chemicals, proudly announces its ranking #16 on the 2023 Top 50 List of Women-Owned Businesses in Austin.

The Austin Business Journal book of lists staff gathers information from surveys sent to company representatives, along with other ABJ nominations. Eligible firms must have local headquarters and be at least 51% women-owned. The ranking is based on several factors including 2022 total revenue. This recognition demonstrates Lab Alley's commitment to diversity, innovation, and exceptional customer experience.

Holly Elabed, Co-founder of Lab Alley, expressed her appreciation for this recognition: "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the top women-owned businesses by Austin Business Journal. A part of our company mission is to embrace the values of diversity, inclusion, and empowerment. Together, we want to pave the way for a future where women-owned businesses not only succeed but flourish. Our dedicated and hard-working team makes this recognition possible."

To demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, Lab Alley partners with Ecodrive, an organization dedicated to the restoration and preservation of mangrove ecosystems. For every purchase made on our website, Ecodrive will plant one mangrove tree in Kenya.

For more information about Lab Alley, please visit laballey.com.

About Lab Alley:

Lab Alley is a leading provider of laboratory and chemical supplies, offering a wide range of high-quality products to scientists, researchers, and laboratories around the world. With a commitment to excellence, Lab Alley has earned recognition for its top-selling products such as Ethanol, Isopropanol, and Hydrogen Peroxide, as well as its dedication to diversity and inclusion as a National Women's Business Enterprise (WBENC) certified company. In 2023, Lab Alley achieved its third consecutive inclusion in the INC 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the chemical and scientific industry. For more information, please visit laballey.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Eiben, Lab Alley, 1 512.668.9918, [email protected], laballey.com

SOURCE Lab Alley