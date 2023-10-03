Lab Alley Ranks #9 in Business Products & Services Category on the Inc. 5000 List

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the top companies in the Business Products & Services category by Inc. 5000. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team." Tweet this

Holly Elabed, Co-founder of Lab Alley, expressed her excitement about this achievement: "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the top companies in the Business Products & Services category by Inc. 5000. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality products."

Fred Elabed, Co-founder of Lab Alley, added, "We are thrilled to have achieved this remarkable ranking on the Inc. 5000 list in the Business Products & Services category. It reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to serving the diverse needs of our customers. Lab Alley's growth is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and our unwavering focus on delivering top-quality chemical solutions to laboratories and industries across the nation."

Lab Alley specializes in a wide range of chemical solutions, with a focus on meeting the demands of laboratories, research institutions, and industries. Among Lab Alley's top products are:

Ethanol: Lab Alley provides ethanol solutions with precise concentrations, catering to diverse applications in laboratories, manufacturing, and research.

Hydrogen Peroxide: Lab Alley's hydrogen peroxide solutions are trusted for their quality and purity, suitable for a variety of industrial and laboratory purposes.

Isopropyl Alcohol: Lab Alley offers high-purity isopropyl alcohol, a versatile chemical widely used for cleaning, disinfecting, and as a solvent in various applications.

About Lab Alley:

Lab Alley is a leading provider of laboratory and chemical supplies, offering a wide range of high-quality products to scientists, researchers, and laboratories around the world. With a commitment to excellence, Lab Alley has earned recognition for its top-selling products such as Ethanol, Isopropanol, and Hydrogen Peroxide, as well as its dedication to diversity and inclusion as a National Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certified company. In 2023, Lab Alley achieved its third consecutive inclusion in the INC 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the scientific industry. For more information, please visit laballey.com.

