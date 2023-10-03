Lab Alley Ranks #9 in Business Products & Services Category on the Inc. 5000 List

Lab Alley proudly announces its ranking of #9 in the prestigious Business Products & Services category on the Inc. 5000 list.
AUSTIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lab Alley, a leading provider of high-quality laboratory and industrial chemicals, proudly announces its ranking of #9 in the prestigious Business Products & Services category on the Inc. 5000 list. This recognition underscores Lab Alley's commitment to excellence, innovation, and exceptional customer experience.
The Inc. 5000 list is an annual compilation of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and Lab Alley's ascent to the #9 spot reflects its impressive growth and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers in the scientific and industrial sectors.
Holly Elabed, Co-founder of Lab Alley, expressed her excitement about this achievement: "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the top companies in the Business Products & Services category by Inc. 5000. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality products."
Fred Elabed, Co-founder of Lab Alley, added, "We are thrilled to have achieved this remarkable ranking on the Inc. 5000 list in the Business Products & Services category. It reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to serving the diverse needs of our customers. Lab Alley's growth is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and our unwavering focus on delivering top-quality chemical solutions to laboratories and industries across the nation."
Lab Alley specializes in a wide range of chemical solutions, with a focus on meeting the demands of laboratories, research institutions, and industries. Among Lab Alley's top products are:
Ethanol: Lab Alley provides ethanol solutions with precise concentrations, catering to diverse applications in laboratories, manufacturing, and research.
Hydrogen Peroxide: Lab Alley's hydrogen peroxide solutions are trusted for their quality and purity, suitable for a variety of industrial and laboratory purposes.
Isopropyl Alcohol: Lab Alley offers high-purity isopropyl alcohol, a versatile chemical widely used for cleaning, disinfecting, and as a solvent in various applications.
About Lab Alley:
Lab Alley is a leading provider of laboratory and chemical supplies, offering a wide range of high-quality products to scientists, researchers, and laboratories around the world. With a commitment to excellence, Lab Alley has earned recognition for its top-selling products such as Ethanol, Isopropanol, and Hydrogen Peroxide, as well as its dedication to diversity and inclusion as a National Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certified company. In 2023, Lab Alley achieved its third consecutive inclusion in the INC 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the scientific industry. For more information, please visit laballey.com.
