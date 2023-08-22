Lab Alley Ranks No. 1480 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Making the List For the Third Time

Inc. revealed today that Lab Alley ranks No. 1480 nationally, and 48 in Austin, on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Lab Alley ranks No. 1480 nationally, and 48 in Austin, on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"From the beginning, our team was committed to delivering essential chemicals at competitive prices through convenient and quick delivery services," said Co-founder Fred Elabed. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation Lab Alley strives for every day."

"At Lab Alley, we pride ourselves on our number one core value, 'care' because it permeates through everything we do; especially our product quality and customer service," said Co-fouder Holly Elabed. "We would like to personally thank Scott Omelianuk at Inc. Magazine for acknowledging Lab Alley's growth in the Life Sciences industry and look forward to serving our customers with a brighter future on the horizon."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Lab Alley

Lab Alley is a thriving woman-owned essential chemical e-commerce company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to provide essential chemicals to make a better world. Our goal is to supply daily-use essential food and plant-based natural organic chemicals – on-budget and on-time, every time. We ship high purity chemicals and ingredients to our valued customers who are making a difference in all industries.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

