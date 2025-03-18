Lab Alley Strengthens Commitment to Natural-Based Chemicals to Support Industry Shifts to Natural Ingredients

"By investing in these certifications, Lab Alley ensures the highest standards of purity and integrity, empowering our partners in the Food and Beverage industry to confidently deliver natural, responsibly sourced, and certified products to their customers," Holly Elabed stated. Post this

"Our focus on natural-based chemicals is not just a trend but a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Fred Elabed, Co-Founder and CEO of Lab Alley. "These certifications underscore our dedication to providing sustainable and high-quality ingredients that empower businesses to meet consumer demands for transparency and ethical sourcing."

Lab Alley's Co-Founder and CVO, Holly Elabed, emphasized the company's commitment to providing Natural RSPO-certified products to customers. "By investing in these certifications, Lab Alley ensures the highest standards of purity and integrity, empowering our partners in the Food and Beverage industry to confidently deliver natural, responsibly sourced, and certified products to their customers," Elabed stated.

Lab Alley's dedication to innovation and sustainability continues to position the company as a trusted partner in the chemical supply chain. With a steadfast commitment to quality and environmental stewardship, Lab Alley remains at the forefront of delivering natural-based solutions that meet the highest industry standards.

For more information about Lab Alley and its range of natural-based chemicals and certifications, visit Lab Alley's website.

About Lab Alley: Lab Alley meticulously sources and curates a diverse range of products to meet the precise technical requirements and specifications of its diverse clientele within its three core offerings; natural, essential, and high-purity chemicals. With Lab Alley, customers can stay on budget, on time, every time with products available in both bulk and small unit sizes. Serving over 16 diverse industries throughout the United States and Canada, Lab Alley provides Essential Chemicals for a Better World and is a trusted partner with an extensive range of high-quality products. For more information about Lab Alley, please visit LabAlley.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Eiben, Lab Alley, 1 (512) 668-9918, [email protected], www.LabAlley.com

SOURCE Lab Alley