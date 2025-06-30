Lab Workflows Reimagined: Automation for AI-Driven R&D, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Through real-world examples and best practices, this webinar will highlight how integrated automation and analytics platforms are empowering R&D teams to spend less time wrangling data and more time accelerating discoveries. Post this

Through real-world examples and best practices, this webinar will highlight how integrated automation and analytics platforms are empowering R&D teams to spend less time wrangling data and more time accelerating discoveries.

Whether dealing with high-throughput assays, managing complex instrumentation or preparing for AI initiatives, this session will provide practical steps to align data strategy with scientific ambitions.

Join experts from Benchling, Nick Floeck, Head of Automation & Analytics; and Nari Kang, Product Manager, Automation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Lab Workflows Reimagined: Automation for AI-Driven R&D.

