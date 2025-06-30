Lab Workflows Reimagined: Automation for AI-Driven R&D, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why consistent, high-quality data is critical for AI success in R&D. Attendees will discover how to automate instrument data capture and workflow processing across experiments and assays. The featured speakers will share strategies to embed rich metadata and context for improved traceability and data integrity. Attendees will learn about the impact of automation on scientific productivity and reproducibility. The speakers will discuss how automation and analytics platforms accelerate time-to-insight and power AI/ML model development.
TORONTO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As AI becomes an increasingly foundational tool in life sciences R&D and lab workflows, the pressure to produce clean, high-quality and context-rich scientific data has never been higher. AI models are only as effective as the data they're trained on, yet many labs today still grapple with fragmented instrumentation, manual workflows, disconnected analysis tools and inconsistent metadata capture. These challenges not only hinder scientific productivity but also significantly limit the reliability and impact of AI/ML applications across the R&D pipeline.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore how scientific organizations are addressing these gaps by modernizing and automating their lab and analytics workflows. Attendees will hear how automation can streamline the capture, processing and structuring of experimental data — creating AI-ready data assets that are reliable, reproducible and traceable. The speakers will also examine the role of rich metadata, standardized context and structured workflows in elevating both the scientific and operational rigor of experiments.
Through real-world examples and best practices, this webinar will highlight how integrated automation and analytics platforms are empowering R&D teams to spend less time wrangling data and more time accelerating discoveries.
Whether dealing with high-throughput assays, managing complex instrumentation or preparing for AI initiatives, this session will provide practical steps to align data strategy with scientific ambitions.
Join experts from Benchling, Nick Floeck, Head of Automation & Analytics; and Nari Kang, Product Manager, Automation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Lab Workflows Reimagined: Automation for AI-Driven R&D.
