LABA7 Introduces Novel Power Supply System for Electromagnetic Shock Dyno

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LABA7's new power supply system for electromagnetic shock dynos offers unmatched convenience, operating from standard outlets, making advanced testing accessible to all.

Motorsport teams, workshops, and testing facilities will be able to expand their suspension testing potential. LABA7 unveiled its new electromagnetic shock dyno lineup with a one-of-a-kind power supply unit. This innovative system marks a significant advancement in accessibility and convenience for its users.

Traditionally, electromagnetic shock dynos necessitated high voltage and amperage input, often requiring specialized infrastructure and substantial power resources. However, LABA7's new power supply system can operate from a standard 220 V outlet, eliminating the need for complex high-voltage connections.

Andrius Liškus, CEO of LABA7, emphasizes the impact of this advancement, stating, "The smart power supply unit is a game-changer. Now even smaller workshops or teams can acquire and use electromagnetic shock dyno without additional investment into the power infrastructure."

This is made possible through supercapacitor packs, delivering high-voltage power to the actuators without reliance on traditional inputs. "No longer bound by complex power requirements, our customers can seamlessly integrate LABA7's electromagnetic shock dyno into their operations, unlocking new possibilities for performance optimization," remarks Andrius Liškus.

The company also developed versions of electromagnetic shock dynos that produce more force for customers who test the biggest shock absorbers. They run on 380 V but suffice electric current of only 16-32 A, instead of the 64-100 A traditionally required for such machines.

Electromagnetic shock dynos are renowned for their power, precision, and versatility. They can test any shock absorber and replicate virtually all real-life conditions. From standard waveforms to custom tests, like uploading track data of any course and testing how a specific damper will perform.

Specifications of LABA7's electromagnetic shock dyno are equally as impressive. It supports a position resolution of 50 nanometers digitally as well as 20 bit at the load cell and a sampling rate of 20 kHz. It can achieve a maximum velocity of 7 m/s and an acceleration of 40 Gs. Peak force ranges from 11.9 kN to 45.4 kN at 100 mm stroke.

