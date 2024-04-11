Labcompare Announces Addition of Product Citations and Visualized Published Data Figures to Increase Product Insight

Product citations and published data figures offer scientists and researchers an additional informative and data-driven approach to product selection for the lab
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labcompare, a trusted resource of product information for the laboratory market, is pleased to announce a valuable addition to its online product directory platform. Lab professionals and researchers can now conveniently view product citations and published data figures from open access scientific literature related to the products they are exploring, offering a more informative and data-driven approach to product selection.
Labcompare is committed to improving how scientists find and evaluate products for their experiments. These new features mark an important step forward in streamlining the product selection and research process while empowering lab professionals and researchers to make well-informed decisions confidently. Advantages to equipping the Labcompare product directory with citation information include:
Transparency and Trustworthiness: offering transparent evidence of product performance and reliability, crucial for researchers who demand accuracy and reproducibility in their experiments.
Informed Decision-Making: access to published data figures alongside product details equips researchers with comprehensive information, enabling them to make informed decisions based on real-world evidence rather than marketing claims alone.
Validation and Confidence: validating the product's efficacy and utility, boosting confidence in a product's suitability for specific experiments or applications.
Efficiency and Time Savings: save time by eliminating the need for extensive literature searches or trial-and-error experiments to verify product performance, thus streamlining the research process.
Contributing to Scientific Knowledge: promoting transparency, reproducibility, and the advancement of knowledge supports the broader scientific community.
"Our continued investments in expanding and improving Labcompare's product directory underscore our dedication to aiding scientists across various disciplines in finding and choosing the lab products essential to their lab and research," states Jeanely Hunt, VP of Operations & Lab Group Brand Leader.
To explore this new feature firsthand, click here to watch a demonstration and see an example.
